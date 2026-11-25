The Springboks will have to do without one of their greatest ever players, in Pieter-Steph du Toit, when they front up to France in London this weekend.

The Springboks suffered a major blow on Wednesday morning when coach Rassie Erasmus announced that flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit had been forced to withdraw from Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham in London due to an injury niggle.

Du Toit will return to South Africa on Wednesday night, along with fullback Damian Willemse, who was not named in the matchday squad on Monday for the inaugural competition final due to the knock he took in last weekend’s clash against Ireland in Dublin.

Erasmus will announce the changes to the match-23 to face Les Bleus later in the week once he has decided whether to call up a replacement player to London.

The Boks are already without loose forwards Jasper Wiese and Marco van Staden, due to both serving bans.

Possible changes

The most likely choice to fill Du Toit’s spot at No 7 would be Franco Mostert, who played lock against Ireland over the past weekend but wasn’t included in the match 23 for the final against France. He has featured at blindside flank a number of times in his career and could come straight into the starting side.

But the Boks could also look to shift things around, as eighthman Cameron Hanekom played on the side of the scrum against England earlier this year, while debutant, Emmanuel Tshituka, who is on the bench, can play right across the back row.

A more unlikely choice could see rising lock and former Junior Springbok captain, Riley Norton, get drafted in for his debut. He is widely regarded as someone who could eventually take over from Du Toit in the Bok team.

Regardless, Erasmus does have a few options, and it wouldn’t make sense for him to call someone up from South Africa who hasn’t trained with the squad and with just a few days to go to their final international of the year.

The Boks’ final against France kicks off at 6:40pm (SA time) on Sunday evening.