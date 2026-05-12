‘It should have been a red on field,’ says Stormers’ Laker about croc-roll on Fourie

Veteran Stormers utility forward Deon Fourie's playing career is on the line after a dangerous croc-roll injury.

Stormers defence coach Norman Laker believes Ulster lock Iain Henderson should have received a straight red card for his croc-roll on veteran utility forward Deon Fourie during their United Rugby Championship (URC) draw in Belfast this past Friday.

The move has been banned by World Rugby for the past two years, due to the major injury danger it poses for players, and it could have ended 39-year-old Fourie’s career if scans confirm the worst (torn ligaments), as it is unlikely that he will return from another long-term injury at his age.

Speaking to the media during a Stormers virtual press briefing from Cardiff on Monday, ahead of the Stormers’ final league match of the season against Cardiff Rugby, Laker said that it was a big blow to lose Fourie, and that Henderson should face consequences for the illegal action.

“All I can tell you is he came off the field wearing a (knee) brace. He’s most probably flying back to South Africa to get a scan and diagnosis,” said Laker.

“On field, I really thought it must have been a red card. But obviously he got a yellow and then reviewed red (in the bunker) afterwards.

“Now we’ve lost one of our captains, which is quite disappointing. It’s not nice to lose one of our top and most-capped players in the team to an injury like that. So I do think there must be consequences.”

Roos incident

Laker also highlighted another moment later in the game where Evan Roos was lucky to escape injury from another poor cleanout, with him highlighting the 4G pitch as a problem when it comes to a player’s feet getting stuck on the surface.

“Yes, it was Dan du Plessis who made a tackle. I understand Dan did not roll away, so (that was the) first offence. Dan was part of the tackle, he did not roll away and then it was a side clean,” explained Laker.

“But it was also still foul play, cleaning from the side, cleaning away from the breakdown, not over Dan. I do understand the rule, if Dan is lying there, then he could have gone straight, but then rather give a penalty immediately instead of a guy cleaning from sideways. Luckily, Evan was a lone cleaner.

“Evan could have been in a similar situation to Brannas (Fourie) because on the 4G … it is different. If your feet get stuck, then there is a possibility for a ligament to go, while on grass the foot might give way and your knees or ankles might be fine.”