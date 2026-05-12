Bulls expect ‘proper Test match’ against full-strength Benetton

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann described Benetton as a 'nuggety, quality team' who never lose by big margins.

Coach Johan Ackermann said the Bulls expect a tough final URC league phase match against Benetton on Saturday afternoon, and this will be good preparation for the play-offs starting at the end of the month.

The Pretoria union climbed from seventh to fourth on the United Rugby Championship table following their eight-try 54-19 win over Zebre Parma last weekend that extended their perfect record against the Italian Side to five games.

They also boast an impressive record against Benetton, winning the last five meetings after losing their first clash in Treviso in 2021.

Benetton at a low point

The Bulls are expected to win again and retain their place in the top four. That would secure them a home quarter-final.

They could even finish as high as second if the Stormers lose away to Cardiff and Leinster lose at home to the Ospreys.

The higher the Bulls finish, the greater the advantage, as it would improve their chances of hosting a semi-final or even a final against any lower-ranked side.

Benetton have struggled in the final run-in, losing three of their last five games to fall out of play-off contention. The Italian side were thrashed 49-7 by the Sharks at Kings Park last week.

They now sit 13th on the table with six wins, the same as their lowest-ever return in 2021/22.

Bulls brace for ‘nuggety, quality team’

Still, Ackermann said his side had started eyeing up Benetton even before their Zebre game, and knew they were in for a challenge.

“We saw they picked their best possible side against the Sharks so we expect the same,” he said.

“It means it will include a lot of Italian internationals who had a great Six Nations. We expect a proper Test match against a world-class team.

“They play a very good brand of rugby and push every team to the limit. If they don’t win they will lose by small margins. A nuggety, quality team.”

He said his decision to make 10 changes against Zebre and test new combinations, and players in new positons paid off. But the Bulls weren’t firing on all cylinders yet.

“We haven’t achieved anything and we can’t get carried away. We can’t control where we finish but we have a game left. If we win, we progress, and if we don’t, we’ll see where we are.”