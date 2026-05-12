Much at stake for Sharks in final game of the season

Coach JP Pietersen said they owe their fans something special in their last game of the season.

The Sharks will be playing for pride and to give their fans something to cheer in their final match of the season on Saturday.

It will also be Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s last game at the Sharks, when they host Zebre Parma at Kings Park at 1.45pm.

Sharks to thank fans

The Sharks have been out of play-off contention since their 33-28 defeat to Edinburgh in Scotland, but last weekend’s huge 46-7 win over Benetton in Durban gave spectators what they had been hoping to see all season.

It was only their seventh United Rugby Championship win of the year. Beating Zebre would take them to eight wins from 18 games – far from ideal, especially with not a single victory coming in Europe, but an improvement on earlier form.

“The log doesn’t do justice to what we have been working on,” Pietersen said after the win.

“You must give credit to the group for pitching up every Monday after a difficult transition and not getting the results after putting in a lot of effort.”

The coach added that the win against Benetton showcased the future of the Sharks. There, 18-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya shone at flyhalf, while 20-year-olds Jaco Williams and Matt Romao, 22-year-olds Jurenzo Julius and Litelihle Bester, and 23-year-olds Nick Hatton, Bradley Davids and Phatu Ganyane all acquitted themselves well.

Kolisi to bid farewell

Kolisi, set to move to the Stormers after five seasons at the Sharks, which was broken by a single stint at Racing 92, said he was grateful to the Durban union and their fans for all they had done for him and his family.

He said he wanted to leave on a high before supporting the Sharks “from afar”.

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi is doubtful for the match after being stretchered off against Benetton. He sustained a concussion after a dangerous tackle.

The Sharks will otherwise be hoping that at least one or two of their more than 20 injured players return.

It will be their last chance to feature until next year’s Currie Cup, if they are not selected for the Springboks.

“Sometimes you need to lose first to understand how to win, and to keep on winning. I think we are in the process of ‘how to win’ and I think we are on the right track of how to win and be consistent in winning next season,” Pietersen added.