RG Snyman ready to rock ‘n roll — and the Boks are thrilled

The Springboks are thrilled with the news that RG Snyman is fit, firing and once again available for selection with the World Cup on the horizon.

Munster on Monday confirmed that the lock is ready to be selected following a nightmare run of knee injuries that have restricted him to just 54 minutes in four appearances in almost three years at the club.

‘Awesome Foursome’

The 28-year-old was part of the ‘Awesome Foursome’ of locks — including Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert — that were integral to the Springboks’ World Cup win four years ago in Japan.

However, he has not played a single Test for the Springboks since the 2019 final against England in Yokohama.

Speaking from the team’s camp in Cape Town, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said there is every chance Snyman could make it back into the squad, if he proves his fitness in the rest of the United Rugby Championship.

“I saw on the news that RG Snyman [is close to returning]. I saw him when we were in Ireland. I know that he is so desperate to get back on the field,” said Stick.

“He has gone through tough times in the past. Unfortunately it’s part of the game. I know he’s a strong character and human being. I hope things go well for him for the rest of the season. If he gets back into shape, maybe we can also consider him for the World Cup squad.”

Snyman’s presence in the squad could prove vital to revitalising the ‘Bomb Squad’ tactic of six forwards and two backs on the bench that helped the Springboks to claim the world title.

‘He is massive’

While Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie have established their ability at Test level since 2019, the former picked up a long-term injury last year that has put him in a race against time to prove his fitness for the final World Cup squad.

“I don’t think there is a coach who will complain when he has RG Snyman as part of his team,” Stick said.

“If you look at his stature, he is massive, over 2 metres and with the skills that he has…

“The only thing for him will be getting back into good shape. I know he is a very special player. That’s one thing we were fortunate with in 2019. Having him on the bench with a guy like Franco Mostert is what made it a Bomb Squad. It doesn’t help to have six forwards on the bench, but they don’t bring the same impact.

“Just imagine playing against Lood and Eben and all of a sudden, when you think it’s time for one of them to get a break, then RG Snyman comes on. I don’t think there’s a player who would want to go through those 80 minutes. If we can get him back on the field, and he is in his best shape, that would be good for our team and our squad depth.

“The guys who are here have done very well. I have to also compliment the guys that took their opportunities. Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat, when they got an opportunity, think of Salmaan against Italy. We know Marvin is a genius at the lineouts and in general play.

“As a coaching staff, the more depth we get in that position, the better it is for us.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It has been republished with permission. For the original story click here.