Former SA ‘A’ coach Ackermann says Zim match must have purpose

The current Bulls coach also raised concerns about player load and logistics around rest protocols.

Former South Africa ‘A’ and current Bulls coach Johan Ackermann believes the planned SA ‘A’ match against Zimbabwe on 20 June is a good idea, provided it has a clear purpose.

However, he raised concerns about the heavy load of a 12-month season, with the curtain-raiser scheduled for the same day as the Springboks versus Barbarians game and the United Rugby Championship (URC) final.

‘Good for experience’

Ackermann coached the SA ‘A’ team during the peak of his Lions tenure after winning the SA Coach of the Year award three times from 2014-16.

His 2016 squad featured the likes of World Rugby Player of the Year Malcolm Marx, and fellow Springboks Oupa Mohoje and Vincent Koch, but lost twice to the England Saxons.

The following year, his “A” team included Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi, who helped secure wins over France in Durban and Johannesburg.

“Any international game is good for experience,” Ackermann told the media ahead of the Bulls’ URC clash with the Dragons.

“I was privileged to coach the SA ‘A’ team for two years in a row. It can be worth it, as long as there is purpose behind it.

“It’s an opportunity for Rassie Erasmus and the Springbok guys to say, okay, here’s our 30, 35 or 40 players that we know definitely will play Test rugby. Here’s maybe another 20 or 30 guys that we just want to see what they do at the next level.”

ALSO READ: SA ‘A’ team more like D or E side

SA ‘A’ brings logistical hurdles

The coach refrained from naming those he felt deserved a foot in the door at that level. However, he clarified that based on his understanding and past precedent, any South African club in a URC final would have first claim on all their contracted players.

“My only issue is that there is so much demand on players at the moment. We have a long season and by the time you finish, depending on where you end in the URC, we have to have a team ready to play the All Blacks on 15 August.”

He noted the mandatory five-week rest period could be affected by the extra fixtures.

“Now if you play Barbarians and let’s say you lose six or seven players there, plus your [SA ‘A’], those guys who come back from that game only start their rest periods then.”

Ackermann concluded that while he and other franchise coaches support SA Rugby’s decisions, time will tell how the logistics make sense.