SA Schools rugby teams named following Craven Week

The teams will clash in an exhibition match in Gqeberha next week.

Ten players who were part of the two squads last year have been included in the SA Schools teams of the Class of 2026 following another highly successful U18 Craven Week at Grey High School in Gqeberha.

The SA Schools and SA Schools ‘A’ squads were finalised on Saturday after five days of superb schoolboy rugby in the Eastern Cape.

The selected players will remain in Gqeberha to prepare for the annual clash between the two squads, which is scheduled for 3pm on Thursday, 16 July at Grey High School.

This match will be preceded by the historic first encounter between the two SA Schools Girls squads, which kicks off at 1pm, with both clashes broadcast live on SuperSport Schools.

Back from 2025 are Lwandile Mlaba (lock), Jacobus de Villiers (loose forward) and Lamla Mgedezi (fullback), with all three included in the SA Schools squad yet again.

Juvan Burden (lock), Nhlahla Ndlovu (loose forward), Mickyle Booise (scrumhalf), Erin Nelson (centre), as well as Ncuthu Kepe and Ethan van Biljon (outside backs) all played for the ‘A’ side in 2025 and have been promoted to the SA Schools team this year, while Nathan Aneke (centre) has been included in the ‘A’ team again.

Head coach Lwazi Zangqa will be assisted by Heinrich Martin with the SA Schools team, while Flash Malinga (head coach) and Cobus van Dyk (assistant coach) will take the reins with the ‘A’ squad. Clinton van Rensburg will be responsible for both teams’ defence.

SA Schools squad:

Props:

Clement Makelele (Sharks, Kearsney College)

Matthew Prins (SWD, Outeniqua)

Ruben Lombard (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein)

Nic Salamousas (Sharks, Michaelhouse)

Hookers:

Theodorus Boshoff (Sharks, Maritzburg College)

Iglesias Bruiners (Sharks, Durban High School)

Locks:

Lwandile Mlaba (Sharks, Westville)

Juvan Burden (WP, Stellenberg)

Jean Dreyer (WP, Paarl Gimnasium)

Glodi Tshipamba (Lions, Jeppe)

Loose forwards:

Nhlanhla Ndlovu (Sharks, Kearsney College)

Stefan van der Vyver (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein)

Jamie Wimble (Sharks, Northwood)

Jacobus de Villiers (SWD, Oakdale)

Scrumhalves:

Mickyle Booise (WP, Paarl Gimnasium)

Luke Doyle (EP, Graeme College)

Flyhalves:

Travis Pheiffer (WP XV, Paul Roos Gymnasium)

Achmat Behardien (WP, Wynberg)

Centres:

Olwethu Kosani (Sharks, Maritzburg College)

Ethan Barker (WP, Paarl Gimnasium)

Erin Nelson (EP, Graeme College)

Tiaan Basson (WP, Paul Roos Gymnasium)

Outside and utility backs:

Ncuthu Kepe (Border, Queens College)

Lamla Mgedezi (Free State, Grey College)

Ethan van Biljon (WP, Stellenberg)

Luxolo Sonkononkono (Sharks, Westville)

SA Schools ‘A’ squad:

Props:

Max Malan (WP, Paarl Boys’ High)

Aphelele Chamane (Sharks, Michaelhouse)

JW Coetzee (Free State, Grey College)

Priden Sibiya (Sharks, Durban High School)

Hookers:

Charl Els (Blue Bulls, Affies)

Charles Whitehead (WP, Paarl Gimnasium)

Locks:

Werner de Bruin (WP, Paul Roos Gymnasium)

Akho Tonjeni (EP, Graeme College)

Martin van Niekerk (Blue Bulls, Affies)

Loose forwards:

Siphesihle Marule (Pumas, Middelburg)

Hendre van Zyl (WP, Paarl Gimnasium)

Linakho Mehlomakulu (WP, Rondebosch)

Niel du Randt (Free State, Grey College)

Luniko Marivate (EP, Kingswood College)

Scrumhalves:

Shaye Lourens (Lions, Helpmekaar)

Rufagon Hendricks (SWD, Outeniqua)

Flyhalves:

Ruan Fluks (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein)

Jaydon Viljoen (Lions, Monument)

Centres:

Alex Jankowitz (Sharks, Michaelhouse)

Ruan Roux (Free State, Grey College)

Nathan Aneke (Sharks, Durban High School)

Outside and utility backs:

Anesu Kuzonyei (Sharks, Northwood)

Ruan Genis (Lions, Monument)

Amogelang Mataboge (Sharks, Durban High School)

Rhandzu Mkhabela (Pumas, Nelspruit)

Drewyn Baron (Blue Bulls, Garsfontein)