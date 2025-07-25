School rugby fixtures: Paul Roos–Rondebosch headlines weekend of derbies

Three King Price Schools derbies play out while defending champions Paul Roos need to move up from fifth.
Paul Roos Gim and Rondebosch are set to play an important fixture this weekend. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images
School rugby is back in full swing after a break during the school holidays and then Craven Week.
Last year’s top-ranked school, Paul Roos Gim, will look to move up from fifth when they host 12th-placed Rondebosch on the weekend.
That, while three fixtures play out in the King Price Schools Derby Series. Paarl Gimnasium take on Wynberg Boys’ High, Grey High School hosts Framesby, and Paarl Boys’ High plays SACS.
Other big games include Affies hosting Maritzburg College, and Jeppe tackling Durban High School.
Selected fixtures
Eastern Cape
Port Rex v Daniel Pienaar
Hudson Park v Selborne
Stirling v Dale
Grey HS v Framesby
Nico Malan v DF Malherbe
Pearson v Graeme
Marlow v Queen’s
Brandwag (EP) v Muir
Free State – Griquas
Voortrekker (Beth) v Diamantveld
Goudveld v Sentraal
Witteberg v Jim Fouché
Trio v Fitchardtpark
KZN
Northwood v Glenwood
Noordvaal
Affies v Maritzburg College
Pretoria BH v KES
Jeppe v Durban HS
Northcliff v Parktown
Noordvaal Cup
Garsfontein v Monument
Rustenburg v EG Jansen
Noordheuwel v Waterkloof
Transvalia v Helpmekaar
Marais Viljoen v Wesvalia
Ligbron v Klerksdorp
Middelburg v Zwartkop
HTS Middelburg v Kempton Park
Lichtenburg v Ben Vorster
Pietersburg v Heidelburg VS
Secunda v Montana
Hugenote (Springs) v Die Anker
Eldoraigne v Dinamika
Potch Volkskool v Jeugland
Bergsig Ac v Ermelo
Randburg v Merensky
Western Cape
Hugenote v Charlie Hofmeyr
Outeniqua v Stellenberg
Oakdale v Drostdy
HJS Paarl BH v SACS
Boland Landbou v Bishops
Paul Roos v Rondebosch
Paarl Gim v Wynberg
Durbanville v Brackenfell
Strand v Swartland
Tyberberg v Milnerton
Parel Vallei v Worcester Gim