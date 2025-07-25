School rugby fixtures: Paul Roos–Rondebosch headlines weekend of derbies

Three King Price Schools derbies play out while defending champions Paul Roos need to move up from fifth.

Paul Roos Gim and Rondebosch are set to play an important fixture this weekend. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

School rugby is back in full swing after a break during the school holidays and then Craven Week.

Last year’s top-ranked school, Paul Roos Gim, will look to move up from fifth when they host 12th-placed Rondebosch on the weekend.

That, while three fixtures play out in the King Price Schools Derby Series. Paarl Gimnasium take on Wynberg Boys’ High, Grey High School hosts Framesby, and Paarl Boys’ High plays SACS.

Other big games include Affies hosting Maritzburg College, and Jeppe tackling Durban High School.

Selected fixtures

Eastern Cape

Port Rex v Daniel Pienaar

Hudson Park v Selborne

Stirling v Dale

Grey HS v Framesby

Nico Malan v DF Malherbe

Pearson v Graeme

Marlow v Queen’s

Brandwag (EP) v Muir

Free State – Griquas

Voortrekker (Beth) v Diamantveld

Goudveld v Sentraal

Witteberg v Jim Fouché

Trio v Fitchardtpark

KZN

Northwood v Glenwood

Noordvaal

Affies v Maritzburg College

Pretoria BH v KES

Jeppe v Durban HS

Northcliff v Parktown

Noordvaal Cup

Garsfontein v Monument

Rustenburg v EG Jansen

Noordheuwel v Waterkloof

Transvalia v Helpmekaar

Marais Viljoen v Wesvalia

Ligbron v Klerksdorp

Middelburg v Zwartkop

HTS Middelburg v Kempton Park

Lichtenburg v Ben Vorster

Pietersburg v Heidelburg VS

Secunda v Montana

Hugenote (Springs) v Die Anker

Eldoraigne v Dinamika

Potch Volkskool v Jeugland

Bergsig Ac v Ermelo

Randburg v Merensky

Western Cape

Hugenote v Charlie Hofmeyr

Outeniqua v Stellenberg

Oakdale v Drostdy

HJS Paarl BH v SACS

Boland Landbou v Bishops

Paul Roos v Rondebosch

Paarl Gim v Wynberg

Durbanville v Brackenfell

Strand v Swartland

Tyberberg v Milnerton

Parel Vallei v Worcester Gim