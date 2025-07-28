School rugby results: Paarl Gim unbeaten after 15 games, Paul Roos thrash Rondebosch

Paarl Gim thrashed Wynberg 68–22 to extend their lead in the latest school rugby rankings.

Paarl Gim have been unstoppable this year. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Paarl Gim extended their winning streak this year with a thumping 68–22 victory over Wynberg on the weekend.

Their 15th consecutive win cemented their spot at the top of the table, with the latest rankings showing an average of 21.840 bonus points, ahead of Paarl Boys’ 20.806. The two schools will battle next month.

Two more King Price Schools Derby Series matches were played over the weekend. Grey High School beat Framesby 19–15, while Paarl Boys’ High crushed SACS 51–8.

Last year’s champions, Paul Roos Gim, remain fifth though they smashed 12th-placed Rondebosch 48–10. They will need to improve on their 19.587 average bonus points to retain the title.

Selected results

Gauteng Noordvaal

Affies 45 Maritzburg College 27

Brandwag 13 DR Malan 11

Bergsig Akademie 38 Ermelo 25

Eldoraigne 17 Dinamika 29

Garsfonein 68 Monument 17

HTS Middelburg 22 Kempton Park 3

Jeppe 10 DHS 24

Lichtenburg 35 Ben Vorster 24

Marais Viljoen 22 Wesvalia 28

Middelburg 19 Zwartkop 30

Midstream 21 Centurion 26

Noordheuwel 33 Waterkloof 27

Northcliff 16 Parktown 19

Pretoria Boys High 23 Kes 24

Randburg 34 EG Jansen 28

Schoonspruit 12 HTS Klerksdorp 57

Transvalia 10 Helpmekaar 36

Wonderboom 46 Die Wilgers 40

Eastern Cape

Augsburg 16 Piketberg 6

Andrew Rabie 0 Daniel Pienaar 18

Bergsig Uitenhage 29 Despatch 5

Carthcart 36 Dordrecht 6

Grey High School 19 Framesby 15

Hudson Park 26 Selborne College 30

Marlow 27 Queens College 30

Montagu 74 Barrydale 6

Nico Malan 57 DF Malherbe 5

Pearson 10 Graeme College 10

Victoria Park 11 Otto Du Plessis 40

Wittedrift 18 Plettenberg Bay 10

Western Cape

Boland Landbou 45 Bishops 19

Durbanville 45 Brackenfell 21

Fairmont 28 Camps Bay 17

Fish Hoek 22 Bergvliet 22

Hopefield 29 Thomas Rich 14

Hugenote 13 Charlie Hofmeyr 21

Labori 6 Hopefield 46

Langenhoven Gim 29 HTS Eden 17

Melkbosstrand 17 HTS Belville 22

Montagu 29 Overberg 19

Oakdale 31 HTS Drostdy 7

Outeniqua 14 Stellenberg 8

Paarl Boys High 51 SACS 8

Paarl Gim 68 Wynberg 22

Parel Vallei 24 Worcester Gim 21

Paul Roos Gym 48 Rondebosch 10

Point 29 DF Malan 32

Robertson 43 Stellenbosch 22

Strand 25 Swartland 20 Tygerberg 12 Milnerton 47



KwaZlulu-Natal

Northwood 19 Glenwood 11

Free State

Bothaville 28 Bulfontein 7

Duineveld 29 Landboudal 29

Goudveld 26 Sentraal 32

Trio 22 Fichardtpark 13

Voortrekker Bethlehem 31 Diamantveld 33

Witteberg 35 Jim Fouché 18

Limpopo

Ben Viljoen 27 Hans Strydom 23

Pietersburg 50 Heidelburg Volkskool 22

North West

Potch Boys 52 Zeerust 19

Mpumalanga

Secunda 34 Montana 19

Ermelo 28 Piet Retief 40