School rugby results: Paarl Gim unbeaten after 15 games, Paul Roos thrash Rondebosch

Paarl Gim thrashed Wynberg 68–22 to extend their lead in the latest school rugby rankings.
Paarl Gim have been unstoppable this year. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
Paarl Gim extended their winning streak this year with a thumping 68–22 victory over Wynberg on the weekend.
Their 15th consecutive win cemented their spot at the top of the table, with the latest rankings showing an average of 21.840 bonus points, ahead of Paarl Boys’ 20.806. The two schools will battle next month.
Two more King Price Schools Derby Series matches were played over the weekend. Grey High School beat Framesby 19–15, while Paarl Boys’ High crushed SACS 51–8.
Last year’s champions, Paul Roos Gim, remain fifth though they smashed 12th-placed Rondebosch 48–10. They will need to improve on their 19.587 average bonus points to retain the title.
Selected results
Gauteng Noordvaal
Affies 45 Maritzburg College 27
Brandwag 13 DR Malan 11
Bergsig Akademie 38 Ermelo 25
Eldoraigne 17 Dinamika 29
Garsfonein 68 Monument 17
HTS Middelburg 22 Kempton Park 3
Jeppe 10 DHS 24
Lichtenburg 35 Ben Vorster 24
Marais Viljoen 22 Wesvalia 28
Middelburg 19 Zwartkop 30
Midstream 21 Centurion 26
Noordheuwel 33 Waterkloof 27
Northcliff 16 Parktown 19
Pretoria Boys High 23 Kes 24
Randburg 34 EG Jansen 28
Schoonspruit 12 HTS Klerksdorp 57
Transvalia 10 Helpmekaar 36
Wonderboom 46 Die Wilgers 40
Eastern Cape
Augsburg 16 Piketberg 6
Andrew Rabie 0 Daniel Pienaar 18
Bergsig Uitenhage 29 Despatch 5
Carthcart 36 Dordrecht 6
Grey High School 19 Framesby 15
Hudson Park 26 Selborne College 30
Marlow 27 Queens College 30
Montagu 74 Barrydale 6
Nico Malan 57 DF Malherbe 5
Pearson 10 Graeme College 10
Victoria Park 11 Otto Du Plessis 40
Wittedrift 18 Plettenberg Bay 10
Western Cape
Boland Landbou 45 Bishops 19
Durbanville 45 Brackenfell 21
Fairmont 28 Camps Bay 17
Fish Hoek 22 Bergvliet 22
Hopefield 29 Thomas Rich 14
Hugenote 13 Charlie Hofmeyr 21
Labori 6 Hopefield 46
Langenhoven Gim 29 HTS Eden 17
Melkbosstrand 17 HTS Belville 22
Montagu 29 Overberg 19
Oakdale 31 HTS Drostdy 7
Outeniqua 14 Stellenberg 8
Paarl Boys High 51 SACS 8
Paarl Gim 68 Wynberg 22
Parel Vallei 24 Worcester Gim 21
Paul Roos Gym 48 Rondebosch 10
Point 29 DF Malan 32
Robertson 43 Stellenbosch 22
Strand 25 Swartland 20 Tygerberg 12 Milnerton 47
KwaZlulu-Natal
Northwood 19 Glenwood 11
Free State
Bothaville 28 Bulfontein 7
Duineveld 29 Landboudal 29
Goudveld 26 Sentraal 32
Trio 22 Fichardtpark 13
Voortrekker Bethlehem 31 Diamantveld 33
Witteberg 35 Jim Fouché 18
Limpopo
Ben Viljoen 27 Hans Strydom 23
Pietersburg 50 Heidelburg Volkskool 22
North West
Potch Boys 52 Zeerust 19
Mpumalanga
Secunda 34 Montana 19
Ermelo 28 Piet Retief 40