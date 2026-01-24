Dobbo backs ‘solid’ Stormers backline to do the job against Sharks

The Stormers are banking on one of their strongest backlines this season to lead them to a URC win over the Sharks.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson has backed one of their strongest backlines that they’ve been able to put out this season to do the job when they take on the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night (kick-off 7:30pm).

The Stormers bolstered their backline with the additions of Springbok utility back Damian Willemse and Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach, while former Bok fullback Warrick Gelant also slots back into the starting side.

With Springbok flyhalf star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu captaining the team again, the in-form Wandisile Simelane at outside centre, and Leolin Zas and recent injury return Suleiman Hartzenberg on the wings, the Stormers backline is almost at full strength.

However this is the first time they’re all playing together this season, as Springbok duty, injuries and resting protocols has meant they have yet to be named together before, but Dobson believes they are more than good enough to overcome that.

Disruptions

“We have had a number of disruptions in the backline this season, and had to change guys around constantly. But this finally has a more solid feel to it,” explained Dobson.

“We were hopeful of having Ruhan (Nel) back, but with a calf (injury) you risk being out for a long time if you’re not conservative there, so we’ve taken a long term view on that.

“But this is a very highly capped Stormers backline, it’s just that they maybe haven’t played together as a unit recently, but they have trained well enough and are good enough to make things happen.”

The Stormers will be missing talismanic eighthman Evan Roos though, who is ruled out with an injury niggle, but Dobson admitted he was more than happy with Marcel Theunissen filling the void, and they are looking forward to giving Louw Nel some game time.

“He’s (Roos) got a hip pointer and he’s a bit sore from last week. The thing with that injury is that if you get a knock straight on it, even padded, it is extremely painful, and the whole (game) plan gets disrupted if he goes off in minute six.

“Also as a consequence he could get ruled out for quite a bit longer (if the injury is aggravated). So the old cliché, if it was a final he probably could have played. But we also wanted to give Louw Nel some rugby, he’s a special talent (and will play off the bench).”

Strong Sharks team

The Sharks have named a strong team for the encounter and have named a powerful bench, featuring Ox Nche, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Grant Williams and Jurenzo Julius, and are clearly aiming for a big impact in the second half.

“Obviously our bench has become a bit of a narrative. So clearly there is a plan to try and counter that. But we have had a number of experiences where the bench isn’t always the solution to everything,” said Dobson about the Sharks lineup.

“They are clearly having a go at our bench. We know that they have been through some tough times and it hasn’t been an ideal season for them, sitting where they are on the (URC) log and dropping into the Challenge Cup.

“But they have really been up for the local derbies. They are obviously desperate and that makes them a dangerous team. They might not have a massive amount of confidence, but they have certainly built up a bit momentum recently.

“We know where their threats are and we know a number of their players do some crazy things, and it will be interesting to see how it plays with Ox on the bench.”