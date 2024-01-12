Sharks now banking on Challenge Cup to save the season — Kok

'At the moment, we are struggling with points and ranking in the URC.'

The Sharks are experiencing a turbulent period in the United Rugby Championship, with their struggles that have left them rooted to the bottom of the points table well-documented.

The Durban side’s silver lining this season though is the Challenge Cup (EPCR), and they are viewing it as a competition that they can do well in as the URC seems to have gone beyond their reach.

The Sharks, who’ll resume their Challenge Cup mission on Saturday when they welcome French side Oyonnax to Durban’s Kings Park, are in second place in Pool 1 behind the Cheetahs, .

‘We can do well in the EPCR’

Given their woes in the URC, the Challenge Cup is a welcome distraction for the Sharks. Winger Werner Kok explained why the team feel like they can go deep in the competition and save their season.

“At the moment, because we are struggling with points and ranking in the URC, the EPCR allows us to get into a position to play in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. This is a competition we can go for,” said Kok on Thursday.

“We are still not out of the URC; if we win all the games with a bonus point I think we can again be in (the playoffs). I think the EPCR gives us a better opportunity though to make it to the playoffs and make it a proper successful year,” he said.

Stick together

The Sharks will be hoping to return to winning ways following last weekend’s 20-18 heart-crushing defeat to the Lions in the URC. The team and their fans were left disappointed, with their coach, John Plumtree, calling out the leadership core. Kok said the team are in a good space and sticking together to change their fortunes.

“The guys are in a good space and are ready for the weekend. I think we are at that moment where the tide is going to turn,” he said.

“The best thing is to stick together as a team and not go behind the scenes and talk badly about your players. At this moment, the best thing to do is work together and find solutions.”