Sharks confident ahead of Cheetahs clash, but Vowles believes improvement is needed

The Durban union are top of the table after the opening weekend of Currie Cup action.

Sharks Currie Cup coach Mike Vowles has praised the character shown by his team during a hard-fought victory over the Pumas in Mbombela, but he says he has highlighted some areas that need improvement before facing the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein this weekend.

The Sharks’ bonus-point 26-24 away win over the Pumas on Friday placed the Durban union at the top of the table after the opening weekend, though they were tied on points as well as points difference with the Cheetahs, who beat a young Lions side 29-27 in Bloemfontein.

Vowles lauded wing Lyle Matthews, whose first-half hat-trick gave the Sharks a 19-5 lead at half-time.

Thereafter, it was a matter of defending for long periods as the Pumas controlled much of the territory, won more penalties and tested the Sharks’ scrum in the second half.

In the end, the Sharks survived the Pumas’ fightback.

‘Get better as the competition goes’

“We understand the magnitude of it – wining away from home in Mbombela is special,” Vowles said.

“But we are under no illusion that there is still work to do. We know we are not quite where we want to be. There are some fixes that must be put in place this week to ensure a good performance against the [Cheetahs].

“But we’ll certainly take some confidence out of this performance. We’ll learn some valuable lessons as a group, and we’ll just get better as the competition goes.”

The Sharks coach commended the leadership group and said the team’s care for one another was at the core of their performance.

“Our kicking game set us up for some really good opportunities which we were able to convert and build a lead.

“Going into half-time, we knew the Pumas would come back with a response. We knew they would come out firing and we had to weather that first 10 minutes…

“There was an incredible effort by the team to stick to the systems and keep calm under some real pressure. The fight and determination by the group, the character that was shown was massive, something that we are incredibly proud of.”

Sharks wing a ‘special talent’

Vowles added that Lyle Matthews was drafted into the team from club side Hillcrest Villagers after a string of good performances there.

“I am so happy that he took his opportunity. He was able to produce what he did.

“He’s a special talent and more importantly, an unbelievable human being.”