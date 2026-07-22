Sharks make just one change for top-of-the-table clash with Cheetahs

The Durban union have made only one change to their Currie Cup team this weekend, after Jannes Potgieter suffered a knee injury.

The Sharks have maintained continuity in their team for the second round of the Currie Cup, as they prepare to meet joint table leaders the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday (kick-off 5pm).

The two teams are tied on five points after they each earned a bonus-point win in the opening round – the Sharks beating the Pumas 26-24 away and the Cheetahs edging a young Lions side 29-27 at home.

Both sides also hold a +2 points difference.

Sharks target momentum

Sharks Currie Cup coach Mike Vowles has stuck with the motto: ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’.

He named a team that features just one enforced change, flanker Danilo Botha replacing Jannes Potgieter, who suffered a knee injury in the early stages of last week’s match.

“That performance was really satisfying,” Vowles said.

“To start the competition with a result like that goes a long way in terms of building confidence in the group. It’s also gone a long way in terms of cohesion and belief.”

The Sharks coach believed the more the team played together, the better they would become.

Danilo Botha comes in

“We’ve brought in Danilo who joined us from the Stormers. He played his age group rugby down there and we see him as a player with massive potential,” Vowles said.

“He’s incredibly physical. Given some time in our system, I think he’s going to be really good for us and someone to watch.”

Vowles said the clash with the Cheetahs was another opportunity to build cohesion and momentum. It also offered the Sharks a chance to test their side against “a really good team”.

“They’re a settled team who have played a lot of rugby together, they have some experienced players in their group and we anticipate a physical battle from them.

“But having seen what our group can do, I have no doubt we’ll be able to match them physically.

“But our focus is on ourselves and on us improving, finding cohesion and building on one performance after another, understanding that this competition isn’t won in round one or two. You have to consistently perform to stay at the top.”

Sharks starting XV

Chijindu Okonta, Christie Grobbelaar, Marnus Potgieter, Janco Purchase, Lyle Matthews, Tim Swiel, Ross Braude, Thomas Dyer (Captain), Danilo Botha, Willem van den Hever, Deon Slabbert, Johan Momsen, Simphiwe Ngobese, Kerron van Vuuren, Cameron Dawson

Replacements

Bryce Calvert, Jaco du Toit, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Sipho Nonyalela, Hanu Pieterse, Ceano Everson, Chris Horak, Matthew Fortuin