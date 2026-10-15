Sharks eager to stake claim in Challenge Cup – Warren Whiteley

'We know Lyon place a lot of importance on the EPCR, having been past winners. So it will be a great game.'

The Sharks are “obviously excited” to compete in the Challenge Cup this year, said forwards coach Warren Whiteley, starting with a tough clash against Lyon in France on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

The teams have only met once before, when Lyon whipped a second-string Sharks side 34-21 and knocked them out of the tournament in the last-16 in 2024/25.

The Durban outfit, who find themselves in the second-tier tournament again after finishing 10th in the United Rugby Championship last season, have also rested most of their playing Springboks for this clash.

‘It will be a great game’

Still, Whiteley said the Sharks were in a good mental space ahead of the match.

“We’re really keen to see a couple of guys get their opportunity, seeing a couple of boys put their hands up,” he said.

“We’re obviously excited to be back in the EPCR in Europe. We know Lyon places a lot of importance on the European Professional Club Rugby, having been past winners [in 2022]. So it will be a great game.

“They are a physical team with a powerful pack. They place a lot of importance on their set-piece. And they also have some dangerous backs and like to throw the ball around too.”

The Sharks also won the tournament in 2024, but have otherwise struggled in European rugby. They didn’t win a single match in Europe last season.

Sharks expect fast-paced game under the sun

The former Springbok said the game would likely be fast-paced being on a synthetic 4G pitch. “We are excited for that as well.”

Whiteley said the Sharks had acclimatised well after their travel, recovering and having a low-impact gym session ahead of their training on Thursday afternoon.

He said France was “pretty hot” this autumn.

“It seems to be really good weather up until the game. So I don’t think there will be problems with that,” the coach added, referring to the Sharks coming from home matches against Ospreys and Leinster in the Durban heat, and then a first away fixture against the Stormers in a likewise hot Cape Town.

The forwards coach will especially want to see a better showing in the scrums after the Sharks were completely outmuscled by the Stormers in that last game.