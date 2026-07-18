South Africa v Wales in Durban – LIVE UPDATES

There are four uncapped players in the Springboks team on Saturday.

The Springboks take on Wales in the final match of the July window of the new Nations Championship in Durban on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.40pm.

The Boks go into the game on the back of two wins so far in the competition, against England and Scotland, while Wales beat Fiji and lost to Argentina.

The last time the Boks and Wales met, in Cardiff last November, the Boks won 73-0.

There are four debutants in a new-look Bok side on Saturday, namely wing Jaco Williams, flyhalf Vusi Moyo, lock Ruben van Heerden and prop Carlu Sadie.

TEAMS

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Jaco Williams, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Vusi Moyo, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (capt), 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 André-Hugo Venter, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Damian Willemse.

WALES – 15 Blair Murray, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Max Llewellyn, 12 Ben Thomas, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Edwards, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan, 6 Alex Mann, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Teddy Williams, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Dewi Lake (capt), 1 Rhys Carre. Bench: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Ben Warren, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 James Botham, 22 Reuben Morgan-Williams, 23 Joe Hawkins

Below is The Citizen’s live coverage of the match from Durban.

Updates from the action at Kings Park will appear below. Please refresh to see the latest posts.