Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

South Africa v Wales in Durban – LIVE UPDATES

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

18 July 2026

04:17 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

There are four uncapped players in the Springboks team on Saturday.

Springbok team to face Wales in Durban

The Springboks team that will take on Wales in Durban. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Springboks take on Wales in the final match of the July window of the new Nations Championship in Durban on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.40pm.

The Boks go into the game on the back of two wins so far in the competition, against England and Scotland, while Wales beat Fiji and lost to Argentina.

The last time the Boks and Wales met, in Cardiff last November, the Boks won 73-0.

There are four debutants in a new-look Bok side on Saturday, namely wing Jaco Williams, flyhalf Vusi Moyo, lock Ruben van Heerden and prop Carlu Sadie.

TEAMS

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Jaco Williams, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Vusi Moyo, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (capt), 6 Paul de Villiers, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 André-Hugo Venter, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Damian Willemse.

WALES – 15 Blair Murray, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Max Llewellyn, 12 Ben Thomas, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Edwards, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Jac Morgan, 6 Alex Mann, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Teddy Williams, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Dewi Lake (capt), 1 Rhys Carre. Bench: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Ben Warren, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 James Botham, 22 Reuben Morgan-Williams, 23 Joe Hawkins

Below is The Citizen’s live coverage of the match from Durban.

Springboks v Wales – LIVE UPDATES

Updates from the action at Kings Park will appear below. Please refresh to see the latest posts.

Read more on these topics

Nations Championship Springboks (Bokke/Boks) Wales rugby team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring Fuel price relief turns to pain for motorists: Here’s what you need to know
News Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi arrested… again
Courts Judge agrees wife ‘inflated expenses to extract as much maintenance from husband as possible’
News Public Protector blames local government in Gauteng for food poisoning issues
Education Did Gwarube lie about progress of eradicating pit toilets in schools?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News