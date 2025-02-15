’He’s a special human being,’ says Dobson about history making Malherbe

'If you think of ultimate Stormers, he will be one of the greatest of all time.'

Stormers prop Frans Malherbe, with teammate Warrick Gelant, will make his 150th Stormers appearance in their URC match against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images

Stormers coach John Dobson says Frans Malherbe will go down as one of the greatest to have ever played for the union, ahead of his 150th appearance for the franchise in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Malherbe is just the second Stormers player to reach the mark, and should he stay relatively fit over the rest of his career he should be able to catch and pass current cap hold Brok Harris, with 164 caps, to become the most capped Stormer of all time.

Harris, who turns 40 next week Saturday, can’t have too much playing time left in him, while Malherbe, who turns 34 next month, should have a good few more years in him.

Despite how much of an influential player he has been on the field, Dobson said that the most impressive thing was the kind of man he is off the field.

“Anything I say will be a cliché. But if you think of ultimate Stormers, he will be one of the greatest of all time. Only two guys have reached 150, Brok and him,” said Dobson at the team’s pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Probably more than the numbers and the sweet old school nature of being a one club man is just his whole manner and demeanour, in the team, with the public and everywhere. He’s a special human being.

“He’s so humble, and arguably the world’s best tighthead prop, what is probably the most in demand (position) when you build a team in world rugby, he’s just a fantastic individual.”

Different environment

Malherbe was actually supposed to make his 150th appearance during the Stormers sold out home game against the Bulls last weekend, but in their previous URC match against Leinster, where Malherbe was named on the bench and supposed to make his 149th appearance, he was a late withdrawal.

“We scripted it when we worked out his season plan. His 150th was supposed to be last week in front of a full Cape Town Stadium. Then he got flu in Leinster (and didn’t play),” explained Dobson.

“So we had worked it out that his 150th would be a home game in front of the (Cape Town) people, but now because he got flu he’s playing his 150th in a very different environment.”

Stormers captain Salmaan Moerat hailed the impact of Malherbe and said he believes that emotions won’t get the better of him or the team during the game against the Lions.

“Frans is someone that we all look up to. He’s exceptional, he’s inspirational, and (his 150th appearance) is well deserved. He’s a one-club man, and you seldom hear of that. We’re really excited for him,” said Moerat.

“If you look at Frans as a person, and Dobbo actually mentioned it this week, he’s not someone who likes to make it all about himself. Hence why I’m confident that the emotions won’t get the best of us.

“Everyone realises that it’s an important game for the team and at the end of the day, you celebrate Frans’ amazing career by getting the win.”