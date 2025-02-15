Morne van den Berg backs Lions pack to do the business

The Lions pack need to be going forward to give scrumhalf Morne van den Berg more options when they face the Stormers on Saturday.

Lions scrumhalf Morne van den Berg nips off the back of a scrum during their URC derby against the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium in December. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg is backing the Lions pack to do the business when they front up against the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

Although the visitors will be celebrating Springbok legend Frans Malherbe’s 150th game, they will also be smarting after the Bulls taught them a lesson in the scrums last weekend and will be desperate for a response.

The Lions have traditionally had one of the strongest packs in the URC, and it should thus be a thrilling contest between the two sides to see who can gain forward dominance over the weekend, with Van Den Berg backing his charges, but expecting a strong challenge.

“I am always backing our pack. I know our boys can do an incredible job on the field. But you can’t not have respect for the Stormers pack coming here, they have always shown dominance,” said Van Den Berg.

“So I won’t judge them on one game and say they won’t pitch up on Saturday. I am backing my boys 100% but I am also expecting them to bring 110%.”

The team who gains dominance at the set pieces often finished on the right side of the result and Van Den Berg explained why a pack going forward was a thrilling prospect for a scrumhalf.

Gives options

“I think first of all it gives you options. If your pack is going backwards you have to almost salvage the situation, where if your back is going forward, their loosies are in and their backs are on the back foot,” explained Van Den Berg.

“All of a sudden you are on the front foot, you can take the ball out a bit and have a bit more time on the ball. So the options excite a nine and it just brings the game alive for you.”

The Lions will also hope to have scrum dominance in the second half when well-travelled flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela makes his franchise debut off the bench.

The 26-year-old Dobela has played for the Cheetahs and Griquas in the Currie Cup, and is a former Junior Springbok and Blitzbok player, so has extensive experience and is excited to finally get a shot after signing for the Lions in the off season.

“I didn’t arrive on the best terms, I came in injured. So I had to spend quite a bit of time in the beginning in rehab, which was very tough. The medical team here is very thorough in what they do,” explained Dobela.

“Then when I got back onto the field I needed to get a feel for the flow of the system and once I got the hang of that the guys have been really supportive and everything has started flowing.”

“I got my chance (in a friendly game) against the Pumas (two weeks ago). It wasn’t the greatest hit out team wise, but I feel like I got in some good minutes to show what I can do. I just took that forward into training and now to make my debut this weekend is exciting times.