Stormers boss says Ulster is a ‘must-win’ game, targets URC top four before break

"We don't want to go into this break with any form of doubt or anything like that," said director of rugby John Dobson.

John Dobson described the Stormers’ home clash against Ulster on Saturday as a “must-win” fixture, saying it was “super important” to enter the November international break in the top four on the United Rugby Championship table.

The teams meet in Cape Town at 2.45pm with the Stormers already fourth after three wins from four games. The Bulls, third, are also on 16 points, while Glasgow Warriors are two points ahead and Edinburgh are three ahead.

The Stormers come from a challenging 52-40 win over Scarlets at home last weekend, where three of their hookers were injured, prompting the Stormers director of rugby to phone Bongi Mbonambi and request the out-of-favour hooker’s immediate transfer from the Sharks.

While praising the veteran Springbok’s set-piece strength, Dobson admitted “he’ll be off the pace” after not playing for the Sharks since January due to his injuries and disciplinary matter.

‘A tricky team to put away’

On Saturday, Mbonambi will cover Vernon Paulo, who starts for the first time this season.

Other key changes in Dobson’s matchday 23 are the omission of Warrick Gelant and Hacjivah Dayimani due to concussion protocols, the return of regular captain Ruhan Nel and Jonathan Roche in midfield, and the resting of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Ulster fought from 21-0 down to within five points of the Bulls at Loftus last weekend. But a string of penalties took the game away from them at the end, and they narrowly lost 36-24.

They haven’t won a game in the URC yet but have drawn twice to sit 13th on the table. The only game they have won this season was a 40-21 away win over Zebre in the Challenge Cup two weeks ago.

Head-to-head, the teams have met six times with Stormers winning three and Ulster winning two.

“We haven’t got a good record against Ulster. The best we’ve got in Belfast is a draw,” Dobson said.

“We have a few wins in Cape Town, but they are a tricky team to put away. A high ball-in-hand team.”

Ulster win keeps Stormers in top three or four

He said several Stormers players named in the Springbok squad will want to simultaneously impress while not getting injured against Ulster.

“So it’s a tricky game for a game that must be a must-win. There’s a bit of pressure, and it’s a pretty disrupted time.

“I think that game against Scarlets took a lot out of us. Emotionally, more than anything else. And uncertainty around the squad, and the Springbok announcement.

“I thought they were excellent in the second half against the Bulls.”

He said the Stormers have to take momentum into November’s international break, with tough fixtures to follow in the December/January block including three local derbies and Champions Cup matches against Bordeaux, Racing 92 and Gloucester.

“It’s a home game against a team that is dangerous but people would expect us to win.

“We don’t want to go into this break with any form of doubt or anything like that. There’s just too much coming up. It’s super important for us to finish this block in the top three or four in the URC table.”