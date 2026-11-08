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Springbok centurions to sign with Boland?

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

8 November 2026

11:48 am

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Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende could be on their way to the Boland, according to a report.

Rassie Erasmus, Damian de Allende and Pieter-Steph du Toit

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus with centre Damian de Allende and flank Pieter-Steph du Toit earlier this year during the series against the All Blacks. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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Springbok Test centurions, Pieter-Steph du Toit (103 Tests) and Damian de Allende (104 Tests) could both finish their careers in South Africa playing for the Boland Cavaliers in the Western Cape.

According to Sunday publication Rapport, if things work out as planned, Du Toit (34) and De Allende (34) could sign contracts with Boland and feature for them in the SA Cup and possibly even Currie Cup.

Du Toit announced late last week he was leaving his Japanese club, Toyota Verblitz, to return to South Africa, while De Allende is also believed to be considering a return home from the Wild Knights, who he plays for in Japan.

Being contracted to Boland would, however, allow these players to play their United Rugby Championship rugby elsewhere, for example the Stormers or Bulls.

According to Rapport, a franchise such as the Stormers, who both men played for previously in their careers, doesn’t have the money to contract them, while it is doubtful they have place in their squad.

Both the Stormers and Bulls, who are said to be the preferred options for Du Toit and De Allende, recently also spent a lot of money signing big-name Boks such as Cheslin Kolbe, Siya Kolisi and Wilco Louw, for the Stormers, while the Bulls recently acquired players such as Malcolm Marx and Kwagga Smith, to go with recent signings such as Handre Pollard, Hanro Liebenberg, Curwin Bosch, Luan Giliomee and others.

It is expected that several Bok stars of the last few years, among those who won the World Cup in 2019 and 2023, will look to finish their careers in the months after next year’s World Cup in Australia.

At 34, Du Toit and De Allende, who both grew up in the Western Cape and were schooled there and have family there, are unlikely to go beyond that and look towards the 2031 event in the USA.

For the full story in Rapport click here.

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