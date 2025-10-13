Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard a ‘work in progress’ at Bulls

'It’s one performance and now everybody must be patient,' Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said.

The Bulls say fans need to be patient as Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard takes time to adjust to new plays and teammates at the union.

Furthermore, the Bulls are unsure when he will return. He will miss the next two games against Connacht and Glasgow to be with his wife for the birth of their child, and could also miss the home clash with the Lions on 29 November, when the Springboks face Wales.

Pollard played the full 80 minutes against Ulster on Saturday – his first match for the Pretoria union since leaving his boyhood club in 2019 to continue his career overseas with Montpellier and Leicester Tigers.

The 31-year-old underwent a crash course in preparation for the game in just two training sessions, with coach Johan Ackermann stating that they left a few game plans out of the book to make it easier for the returning Springboks.

Still, the Bok-bolstered Bulls were thrashed 28-7 in Ireland on Saturday, with union president Willem Strauss describing it as “arguably our worst performance since joining the URC”.

‘We will see what he can really do’

Pollard did not play poorly; it was more the defence that let the Bulls down, Ackermann said. But the team’s attack also lacked bite.

Just as he had said before the game, Ackermann emphasised that the Springboks often take time to adjust to club rugby whenever they return from international duty, and Pollard, as a brand new playmaker, would need to settle in.

“Hopefully, when he comes back to the Bulls and he gets more game time with everybody around him, we will see what he can really do,” the Bulls coach said.

On Pollard’s first game in blue for six years, Ackermann said, “There were good things and there were things with time, I am sure he will do better with an understanding of how we want to play. That is a work in progress.

“The great thing about Handré, he is humble. He slots in with everybody. Handré doesn’t feel he has a chip on his shoulder. He is easy in the team environment; he has a great character.”

The coach said this was all he could ask for at the moment. In time, the Bulls would benefit from Pollard’s leadership, calmness and skillset.

“It’s one performance and now everybody must be patient.”

Plans around the perennially-injured Johan Goosen

Johan Goosen shone for the Bulls at No 10 last season, as he has done in previous years. But his recurring injuries meant Keagan Johannes, David Kriel and Boeta Chamberlain had to step up in goal-kicking while Bok fullback Willie le Roux even played a handful of games at flyhalf.

Goosen is battling a calf issue at the moment. With him and Pollard out of the picture, it is left to Johannes and Kriel to kick at posts, while Le Roux may feature at 10 if needed in the coming games.

Ackermann said he will not be changing his squad for the remaining two games on tour.

