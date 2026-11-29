The Boks were just edged by France in a thrilling final in London on Sunday.

The Springboks lost the Nations Championship final 40-34 to France in London on Sunday, after trailing 20-3 at the halftime break.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 7: A mixed bag, but his best outing this November. With more space and time he looked dangerous on attack. Made some good tackles and kicks, and he scored a great try. He however picked up a costly yellow card at the end.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 4: He looked dangerous and full of running while he was on the field, and did well chasing back to defend. Unfortunately he got a yellow card, which was upgraded to a red for a hip drop tackle.

Jesse Kriel 5: He made a few good tackles and looked dangerous on a few runs and even intercepted a pass on one occasion. It was a generally satisfactory performance, which got better as the game went on, but he was hardly a threat.

Damian de Allende 8: Another extremely strong outing by the No 12. He carried well, and often, put in several tackles, while he scored a great try and set up Ethan Hooker for a try after a powerful run in space, after collecting a kick and fending off defenders.

Ethan Hooker 8: The rookie in the backline keeps getting better. He jumped high for balls, contesting well, put in several good tackles, was busy throughout the game, and scored a stunning try after the good work by De Allende.

Manie Libbok 3: He had a kick charged down in-goal, had two passes intercepted and failed to spark the backline or dictate play. His distribution was poor, and he was caught in possession at times. He defended fairly well though and kicked a penalty at the end.

Cobus Reinach 6: He put in a busy 27 minutes before he left the action, for unknown reasons. He made some big tackles, while his up-and-unders were pretty accurate and on point. He kept Antoine Dupont fairly quiet.

Paul de Villiers 9: Playing in the unfamiliar position of No 8, he was simply superb. He got stuck in at the breakdowns, tackled players all over the field, stole balls, often, and carried strongly. He was the big find of the 2026 season.

Cameron Hanekom 8: A super effort in place of Pieter-Steph du Toit. He cleaned rucks, tackled French men, and carried over the gain line, often, in what was an all-action performance. His work-rate was simply top-notch.

Siya Kolisi 4: The Bok skipper was some way off the pace. He put in a few tackles, but hardly featured in a match that required every player to stick up his hand and get properly stuck in. He was taken out of the action in the 47th minute.

Lood de Jager 7: He was sound in receiving kicks and also featured strongly at times in the lineouts. Cleaned rucks and carried well at times. He was lucky to get away with a poor clean out at a ruck.

Salmaan Moerat 5: He only played the first 40 minutes but performed well in a big game, his first Test in a long time. His stopping power was evident at times in the mauls and carries, while he put in some good tackles, as well.

Thomas du Toit 7: He scrummed well, winning a few penalties with his front row team-mates, while he also put in a few good tackles. Oddly, he, like the rest of the front row, was replaced after 30 minutes.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 6: He mostly found his mark throwing in at the lineouts, but wasn’t very prominent in the tight loose exchanges. He would have hoped to make a bigger contribution; also left the action after just 30 minutes.

Gerhard Steenekamp 6: He scrummed well enough, helping the Boks get the upper hand in the scrums, if only just, while he threw his body around in the loose, making a few good tackles. Taken off after 30 minutes.

Bench:

Malcolm Marx 6: A strangely average outing by the hooker … he carried well and worked hard, but he also, surprisingly, missed his targets in the lineout on three occasions, one close at the end, with the Boks on the attack.

Ox Nché 6: He scrummed well, as always, and worked hard in the loose, with some good carries, but he picked up a yellow card for an illegal cleanout, which he was fortunate wasn’t upgraded to a red.

Wilco Louw 7: He scrummed superbly, giving the Boks the edge at the set-piece, after entering the game after 30 minutes, and put in a number of good tackles as well. He tried to get stuck in and impact the game.

Eben Etzebeth 8: He came on after half-time and delivered a stunning performance. He was strong in the lineouts, carried well, was powerful in the mauls … and charged down a kick. It was simply a super, impactful 40-minute effort.

Franco Mostert 5: He came on with 25 minutes to go and brought energy to the Bok pack, though he got few chances on attack or as a carrier. He worked hard in defence though, making several tackles.

Emmanuel Tshituka 7: He played for a full 33 minutes in the second half and looked the part on debut. He got stuck in all over the field, climbing in at rucks and breakdowns. He also brought the energy, with some good tackles.

Morné van den Berg 6: He got on fairly early for Reinach. He gave away a few penalties, but his out-of-hand kicking was good, and on the mark, while he worked hard in defence, making several good tackles.

Canan Moodie 7: He brough pace and energy to the backline, and some excitement to the Bok backline, but he got few chances to really show his attacking skills. He chased kicks and got stuck in at the contact points.