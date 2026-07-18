Springbok player ratings from 43-0 win against Wales in Nations Championship match

Four uncapped players made their Test debuts for the Boks on Saturday.

The Springboks beat Wales 43-0 in a Nations Championship match in Durban on Saturday, scoring seven tries to nil.

It was a third straight win in the competition for Rassie Erasmus’ team.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Aphelele Fassi 6: He made the odd good run and kicked well enough, but his handling let him down at times. Didn’t ever really get into the game. Left the action in the 60th minute.

Jaco Williams 8: He showed determination chasing kicks. He contested well in the air from a Vusi Moyo cross-kick which led to Jesse Kriel’s try, while he also made the assist for Herschel Jantjies’ try, and scored a try himself.

Jesse Kriel 7: He put in some excellent tackles and marshalled the defence well. He scored a try after good work by Williams on the touchline. He made a few good runs on attack. A solid outing.

Damian de Allende 6: It was a Test where, for once, the inside centre didn’t have too much to do. He put in some tackles and carried well on occasion and cleaned rucks, but it was a quiet day out for the veteran star.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 7: He chased kicks and contested well in the air at times, but it was also a game where the action just didn’t go to his side. He got a few chances on attack in the second half, finishing off one for a great try.

Vusi Moyo 7: He didn’t do badly on debut, but seemed a little unsure and hesitant at times. Carried hard on occasion, and made some good line kicks. His cross kick to the wing led to Kriel scoring a try. Off in the 47th minute.

Cobus Reinach 9: An excellent all-round performance. He kicked well and chased hard, he tackled strongly and asked questions with ball in hand. He made a strong run for a try and played a part in Williams scoring a try on debut.

Jasper Wiese 8: Another strong, statement performance by the big No 8. He carried regularly and often over the gainline. Was a real presence in the rucks and mauls. Was subbed in the 54th minute.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7: Like many of his team-mates, this was a quieter performance for the blindside flanker. He got better as the game went on, with some big carries, cleans and tackles. Took the odd lineout ball.

Paul de Villiers 8: A third straight start for the rookie and another sound performance. He made some good carries, tackled hard and won breakdown penalties. He also scored a try from a lineout maul.

Ruben van Heerden 8: A fabulous debut by the lock. He worked his socks off for 80 minutes, busying himself all over the field. He was solid as the main lineout option and excelled in this area.

Cobus Wiese 7: The best Test yet by the big utility man. He made several big, powerful carries and showed good vision to offload for Williams’ try. A statement outing.

Carlü Sadie 8: A wonderful first Test for the hard-working prop. He scrummed excellently, winning his team several penalties, but was busy all over the field. Made some big tackles as well.

Malcolm Marx 7: His lineout throwing was spot on this week, finding his jumper on just about every occasion. He also once again won a breakdown penalty. Contributed greatly to a powerful scrumming effort.

Gerhard Steenekamp 8: He put in a huge shift … his scrum effort was massive, but he also threw himself around the field, making tackles and carries. Probably his best Test yet.

Bench 7:

André-Hugo Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Wilco Louw made an impact with their mobility, tackles and set-piece work when they entered the action. Ben-Jason Dixon was solid, while Marco van Staden made a few big carries.

Herschel Jantjies’ service was swift, his sniping runs caused problems, one of which led to a try. Manie Libbok was a calming force … his line kicking was good and distribution sound, with a long pass leading to Arendse scoring a try. Damian Willemse brought energy and calm to the backline, while his stepping runs and comfort under the high ball eased any nerves.