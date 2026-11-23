The Springboks and France will battle it out to be crowned the inaugural winners of the Nations Championship.

Despite suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since 2022, the Springboks still have a chance to pick up some silverware when they take on France in the “final” of the Nations Championship at Twickenham in London on Sunday.

The Boks finished top of the south section pool, after the All Blacks also suffered back-to-back defeats, against Wales and England, which lines South Africa up against the top team in the north section, France.

It hasn’t been a great year for the Boks, although they did triumph over the All Blacks in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, but they have lost four times, but now surprisingly have a chance of lifting the inaugural trophy, even though they have lost their last two matches – against France in Paris and Ireland in Dublin.

Great opportunity

However, they now get a chance to make a real statement to remind everyone why they are still top of World Rugby’s rankings.

Talking after last Saturday’s loss to Ireland, loose forward Paul de Villiers admitted that the team were well off their game in the Aviva Stadium, as they were overpowered by a fired up Ireland on their own turf, who had suffered a chastening home defeat to the Boks a year earlier.

“It’s funny to think about it (being in the final). Losing today (Saturday) was tough for us because we really wanted to do it (win) for South Africa and play rugby better than we did last week [against France],” said De Villiers.

“But it is positive for us to get the opportunity again to make it right next week (this coming Sunday), and play for a cup.

“We will definitely look into this game and see what we can do better, because I felt we were way off (our best), and then focus on the next game.”

Mixed set piece

It was a mixed night for the Boks at the set piece, with their scrum working decently, although they did concede a couple of penalties, while their lineouts and mauls weren’t as strong.

“It (our scrum) is definitely a weapon for us, so we will have a good look at it. I felt we got a few penalties and managed to get out of our own half at the end. I think it was generally a good performance. But our standards are way above that, so we will work on it and try to be even better,” said De Villiers.

Looking ahead to their second clash in three weeks against France, De Villiers said the team would have a good review and then come up with plans to bounce back and clinch the Nations Championship title.

“We struggled to exit out of own half and we struggled to convert our 22m entries into points (against Ireland). Obviously after a good review we will have a better idea of where we can be better,” explained De Villiers.

“You don’t want to lose and use that as motivation and make you tighter as a group. But we have obviously learnt a lot from these two losses and hopefully that can help us going forward.”