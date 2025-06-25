Kolbe: Springboks need to be up to scratch against bolstered BaaBaas

With a formidable Barbarians squad, Cheslin Kolbe echoed the words of his coach that the Springboks need to treat the game as a Test match.

Cheslin Kolbe will be keen to make a big statement when the Springbok kick off their season against the Barbarians this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe said that although a game against the Barbarians is traditionally treated as a friendly, he and his teammates will have to take it seriously this time.

The match on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm) is played early in the season as opposed to right at the end, when players are more inclined to relax.

Now, with the game held a week before the first of three Tests against Italy and Georgia in July, which precedes the Rugby Championship starting in August, Kolbe echoed the words of assistant coach Tony Brown that the Springbok squad have to prepare for the game like it is the first of several Test matches.

“We are preparing for this one as a Test match, not looking down at it at all because we need to make sure we are up to standard from a playing point of view and as a group, whoever gets an opportunity this weekend,” Kolbe said.

Boks train hard at altitude

The SA Rugby Player of the Year said he had not played against the Barbarians before, but watching on from the outside in the past, he knew it would be an exciting game.

“We know what we need to prepare for and what we want to achieve this weekend as the coaches and Springbok team.”

To this end, Kolbe said the Springboks’ two-week training in Johannesburg had done a world of good ahead of the Barbarians match.

“I think there’s a reason we go up to Johannesburg – because of altitude as coach Tony said. It does bring the best out of everyone but it pushes you to the limit, where you get into a dark place and it shows everyone’s character. To get out of it as well, and just hang in there at times.”

Kolbe warns Springboks of bolstered Barbarians

He said the intense training would help, as the South Africans could not underestimate the Barbarians despite the inclusion of several retired and ageing players. These include former All Black captain Sam Cane, as well as Shannon Frizell, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Cian Healy.

He said this as SA Rugby revealed a host of young and old international stars have joined the BaaBaas ranks. Among them are New Zealand stars Mark Tele’a and Hoskins Sotutu, French fullback Melvyn Jaminet, and this year’s United Rugby Championship Tackle Machine award winner, Ruben van Heerden.