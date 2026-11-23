The Springboks and France will go head-to-head in the main game of the new Nations Championship competition to lift the inaugural trophy.

The Springboks will need to improve drastically in all departments if they are to bounce back from two defeats and topple France in the Nations Championship “final” at Twickenham in London on Sunday evening.

The Boks were outplayed by Ireland 20-17 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, which followed their 21-19 defeat against in France a week earlier.

It was the first back-to-back losses suffered by the Boks since 2022, when they went down to the same two opponents, except they went down to Ireland first on that occasion and then France on their end-of-year-tour.

Luckily for the Boks they will have an immediate chance to make up for their recent poor form, having reached the main game of the new competition thanks to their work earlier in the tournament.

The Boks beat England, Scotland, and Wales at home in July and Italy in Turin a few weeks ago to finish top of the south log, with a better points difference than New Zealand, who also won four times and picked up the same number of log points.

It means the Boks will face France, who topped the north log in Sunday’s final at Twickenham, at 6.40pm. The All Blacks take on England, again, after crashing to them this last weekend.

Irish defeat

Speaking after the Ireland game on Saturday night Bok scrumhalf Grant Williams said that the team would have to take a hard look at themselves if they are to turn things around in the Nations Championship main game.

“Obviously we wanted the result tonight [Saturday] but things didn’t go our way. Fortunately enough we get another opportunity next week [Sunday],” said Williams.

“I think we need to take a hard look at ourselves, everyone from one to 23, and make sure that we are better because we know a final is really important. It’s hard to judge [the Irish Test] now but we will have a look at the game and fix it.”

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus will also have to consider changes to his team, especially with there being concern about fullback Damian Willemse, who left the action early last Saturday, while flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has failed to hit his straps in the last two matches.

Marco van Staden picked up a red card on Saturday and isn’t available, along with the suspended Jasper Wiese, while back-up hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels had a poor game after replacing Malcolm Marx.

The Bok boss will also have to consider a tweak to his team’s playing style. They have been over reliant on their forwards on this tour and on Saturday in Dublin spent much of the match camped in their own half.

Erasmus will name his team early Monday afternoon.

In the other games on Finals Weekend, Ireland will be up against Australia, Scotland take on Argentina, Wales play Japan and the bottom two teams, Fiji and Italy, will go again, after the Fijians stunned the Italians 21-16 on Saturday.

All the fixtures and kick-off times