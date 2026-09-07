OPINION: Soweto deserves more Springbok Tests, but not at the expense of other stadiums

The vibe at FNB Stadium was electric. But it was the fourth Springbok Test in Gauteng this season, while Durban, Gqeberha, Mbombela and Bloemfontein missed out.

The third Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test match at FNB Stadium in Soweto was a resounding success on Saturday.

Almost 86,000 fans turned up despite warnings of severe weather conditions, high ticket prices, and this being the third Springbok Test played in Johannesburg and the fourth in Gauteng this year.

No rain fell during the game, nor during the Springbok women-Black Ferns curtain-raiser beforehand.

But even a biting cold wind and the traffic problems synonymous with the stadium could not dampen the spirits of fans who cheered, performed Mexican waves, and chanted ‘Scrum! Scrum! Scrum!’, just as Bok scrum coach Daan Human said he dreamed of.

Even if the Springboks hadn’t won and taken an unassailable 2-1 series lead against the All Blacks, it would have made a case for more Springbok Tests being played at the venue.

Fans elsewhere forgotten

However, it must be questioned as to why SA Rugby chose to host the Test there – it was only the fourth Test played at the customary football arena (previously called Soccer City) and the first since 2013.

Especially as Tests against England and the All Blacks were already played in Johannesburg, at Ellis Park, and the Boks also faced Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria – all about an hour away from each other.

Meanwhile, Durban, Bloemfontein, Mbombela and Gqeberha all went without Test matches this season.

One would have thought Bloemfontein was owed one after missing out last year.

Meanwhile, the fourth series Test will be played in the United States to drum up support ahead of the 2031 World Cup and make a ton of cash in ticket sales.

Almost 86 000 spectators turned up at FNB Stadium in Soweto despite high ticket prices and severe weather warnings. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Money to be made at FNB Stadium

Speaking of, FNB Stadium’s capacity obviously makes a case for financial reasons.

Bloemfontein, Mbombela and Gqeberha only hold between 42,000 and 46,000 spectators, while Kings Park in Durban seats 52,000.

The fact that SA Rugby can almost sell out a stadium with nearly twice as many seats in Gauteng’s fourth Test shows there is no end to the willingness of South African rugby fans to part with their money to get a glimpse of their favourite Bok stars, even in the bleachers.

Take it from experience. Family of mine paid R3,000 a ticket for some of the worst seats at Ellis Park, before prices were dropped by SA Rugby, as has become their custom.

But surely fans in the above-mentioned cities deserve a chance to do the same?

Why not rotate the Joburg Tests between Ellis Park and FNB Stadium?

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