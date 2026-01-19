Stormers face Toulon, Bulls Glasgow in Champions Cup last 16 as Sharks drop to second tier

The Sharks dropped into the Challenge Cup and will take on Connacht in Ireland in their round of 16 play-off.

After the weekend’s Champions Cup fixtures, the Sharks dropped into the second-tier Challenge Cup while the Stormers and Bulls progressed to the Champions Cup round of 16, though neither will host their respective play-off.

The three South African teams all won their games on Friday and Saturday, but had to wait for other fixtures, one coming as late as Sunday night, to learn their fate.

The Stormers performed the best. With three wins out of four, they finished their pool in third place and will travel to Toulon on either 3, 4, or 5 April, to be confirmed.

After downing Leicester Tigers 39-26 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, they moved to second and had a chance of hosting their round of 16 match. However, Harlequins beat La Rochelle on Sunday to drop the Stormers to third place.

Bulls end losing run, Sharks drop despite victory

The Bulls ended their seven-match losing streak when they beat a second-string Pau. The French side had not lost at home all season and went down the wire in the 26-24 result.

The Bulls moved to third but needed Northampton Saints to beat Scarlets at home to ensure they remained in the top four. The English side obliged on Sunday, and the Bulls finished fourth in their table, qualifying even though that was their sole win so far.

They will travel to Glasgow Warriors on one of the abovementioned dates.

The Sharks brought six Springboks back into their team and turned in a strong performance to beat Clermont 50-12. Their victory took them to fourth before Toulouse’s drubbing of Sale Sharks dropped them to fifth. They then needed Glasgow Warriors to beat Saracens by more than 48 points to move back up. Glasgow only won by 25 points.

So the Sharks finished fifth after two wins, and dropped into the Challenge Cup. They will travel to Connacht. The teams have clashed five times in the United Rugby Championship, with the Irish side winning the last four games.

Meanwhile, in the second-tier Challenge Cup, the Lions drew 20-20 away to Perpignan and were eliminated from the competition, while the Cheetahs went down 28-31 away to Racing, but were knocked out last week already.

