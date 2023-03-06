Stormers clinch SA shield after Sharks win and Lions beating Bulls

Ross Roche

The Stormers clinched the South African Shield in the United Rugby Championship with three games to spare after an exciting 29-23 win over the Sharks in Cape Town, was backed up by the Lions upsetting the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

Neither the Bulls or Sharks can now catch the Stormers, even if SA’s top franchise was to lose their last three matches, which is an incredible feat considering those three sides were expected to be a lot closer.

In the end it was relentless consistency from the competition defending champs that did the business as they completed a clean sweep over South African sides in this year’s edition, winning home and away against the Sharks, Lions and Bulls.

It did not all go the hosts way on the day however as they had to survive a thrilling comeback from the Sharks, who battled back from a 26-6 deficit after 55 minutes, to pull the game back to 26-23 with nine minutes to go in the match.

Despite then finishing the game with 13 players after two late yellow cards, the Stormers held on for an exciting win in front of a packed stadium of over 30000 supporters.

“There were some disappointing elements in our game like that, but then the character of our team came through again (in the last 10 minutes),” said a relieved Stormers coach John Dobson after the match.

“But with 13 players we looked comfortable in defence. It was a bit odd. In the end, I felt we were in control of the game. I thought we were going to give up the clean sweep and that would’ve been sad. I was very disappointed with our discipline in the second half, it was poor.”

Jukskei derby

In the Jukskei derby the Lions produced a superb first half performance to set them up for a stunning 29-25 upset over the Bulls at Loftus.

Led by scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, who scored 24 of the visitors’ points through a try, two conversions and five penalties, the Lions took a 20-3 lead after 24 minutes and were comfortably ahead 23-13 at halftime.

But the Bulls never say die attitude shone through as the hosts battled back to take a 25-23 lead after 62 minutes, only for Nohamba to boot the Lions to victory with two late penalties.

Bulls coach Jake White was visibly disappointed in the post-match press conference, admitting that his side were not desperate enough on the day.

“I don’t think we were desperate enough in the beginning. I think it was just words, and that’s why we feel a little bit disappointed, because we can’t just say things (and not follow through),” said White.

“The bottom line is, you get measured on results… So, that’s how the measurement is for me. We want to be a winning team, we want to be a winning province, and the measurement is that we failed that test today.”