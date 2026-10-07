‘Halfway there’: Cheslin Kolbe shares his latest update on recovering from a broken jaw

Cheslin Kolbe opens up about his difficult recovery after breaking his jaw.

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe has given fans a glimpse into his painful recovery after breaking his jaw.

The rugby star, who was forced off the field during South Africa’s dramatic 29-24 victory over New Zealand at FNB Stadium last month, has revealed he is still some way from enjoying one of life’s simplest pleasures: a proper steak.

Taking to Instagram, Kolbe shared an update on his recovery and thanked supporters who have continued to check in on him.

“For all those asking and checking in. Halfway there before I can finally chew a steak. But thank you to everyone for their well wishes! Cannot wait to be back on the field again!” he wrote.

Picture: Instagram

“One month in. God is in control.”

The injury happened just nine minutes into the Springboks’ third Test against the All Blacks.

Kolbe had been moved to fullback after Damian Willemse was ruled out with a hamstring injury. While defending inside the Springboks’ 22, Kolbe was involved in a heavy collision with All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson while attempting a tackle.

He went off for a Head Injury Assessment and did not return to the match. Rassie Erasmus later confirmed that Kolbe had broken his jaw.

The injury ruled the two-time Rugby World Cup winner out of the final Test against New Zealand in Baltimore, although the Springboks went on to win the series 3-1.

‘Locking me up’ again

Kolbe has also been keeping his sense of humour throughout the recovery. In another update, he joked about a particularly unusual arrangement with his doctor.

Picture: Instagram

“Dr gives me 30 minutes after two weeks to eat anything I want in his office before locking me up again,” he wrote with a cheeky picture munching on small bits of fish. He further joked that his family goes out to eat while he sucks on a smoothie or soup.

The “locking up” refers to the medical fixation being used to help his broken jaw heal. Depending on the nature of a fracture, treatment can involve devices such as arch bars, wires or elastic bands that hold the upper and lower jaw in position.

Cheslin Kolbe shows his locked jaw. Picture: Instagram

In more serious fractures, surgeons can also use small plates and screws to stabilise the broken bone. The restrictions mean eating has become a very different experience, something his fans clearly understand.

Fans turn chef for Kolbe

Cheslin’s meal. Picture: Instagram

Supporters flooded the comments with encouragement, prayers and some rather creative suggestions for meals that could potentially work with his restricted diet.

“A blended boerie is diabolical! For this… your country thanks you, sir!” one follower joked.

Another suggested: “‘n vis en chips parcel = Baie belangrik!” ( fish and chips = very important ).

A third fan joked that his liquid diet was “one way to get a Summer body”, before adding that they were praying for his recovery.

Others suggested banana bread smoothies and shared memories of their own nutritional shakes. One supporter thanked Kolbe for letting fans follow his recovery journey and praised his wife, Layla, for supporting him through the setback.

Another described him as a role model and thanked him for “putting your body on the line” for South Africa. Kolbe is still working his way back to full fitness; his latest update suggests he is taking the recovery one day at a time.

For now, the steak will have to wait. I can also, if you want.