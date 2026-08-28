Concern about Pollard’s fitness on eve of second Boks-All Blacks Test – report

The Boks and All Blacks square off in Cape Town on Saturday.

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard is reportedly a concern in the camp ahead of Saturday’s second Test against the All Blacks in Cape Town (5.10pm).

The visitors to South Africa won the first Test at Ellis Park last weekend 33-16. The Boks must win the second Test to keep alive their chances of winning the series. There are two more Tests after this weekend’s clash.

Pollard was named on Monday to start in the Test on Saturday, in place of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who was the first-choice No 10 in Joburg last weekend.

According to Netwerk24, the two-time World Cup winner Pollard is now set to miss out on the second clash of the four-Test series because a calf injury.

The Boks are expected to make an announcement about the flyhalf situation on Friday, or give Pollard until Saturday to prove his fitness.

If the veteran No 10 is ruled out, Feinberg-Mngomezulu could move into the starting team from the bench, or Manie Libbok could be brought in to start, to not disrupt any other positions.

There is also the option of shifting Damian Willemse to flyhalf and bringing Aphelele Fassi into the team at fullback.