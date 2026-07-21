Junior Bok captain Siphosethu Mnebelele on what sets his team apart

The 20-year-old hooker says his team are more connected than not just their opponents, but also last year's triumphant Junior Springbok side.

Personal dedication, integrity and a team-first mentality are the things that set the world U20 champions, the Junior Springboks, apart from other teams, according to captain Siphosethu Mnebelele.

The hooker was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday after the team arrived back from their triumphant U20 World Championship campaign in Georgia.

There, the baby Boks beat Uruguay, Georgia and Wales in the group stage, before tough clashes against England and France in the semi-final and final, respectively.

There were no perfect performances, although their 104-7 win over Uruguay was the most impressive.

The group was tested after the late withdrawal of regular captain Riley Norton, flyhalf Vusi Moyo and utility back Jaco Williams, who were selected to play for the Springboks.

Meanwhile, utility back Zekhethelo Siyaya was injured playing for SA A against Zimbabwe, and flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed missed two games due to a ban from a red card received during that match.

Junior Springboks focus on themselves

“Something the coach always speaks to us about is leading yourself as a player and ensuring that, whether you are sitting in meetings or on the field, you are doing what you have to do,” Mnebelele said.

“You are not focused on what someone else is doing wrong or what the group can get better at.

“By leading yourself, you know what to do on the field and can focus on your job and do it as best you can. I think that is probably what sets us apart from other teams. Everyone in their position knew what their jobs were and they worked hard at their jobs.”

Junior Springbok captain Siphosethu Mnebelele with the World U20 Championship trophy at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Mnebelele said the Junior Springboks also shared a connection and love for each other that many sides did not.

“This year we had a more connected group, not that last year’s group wasn’t,” he said of the 2025 title winners.

“But this year’s group felt a bit more connected because most of us had played together at SA U18 and Craven Week. It played a big part in getting us to where we are.”

Mnebelele’s sister was among the fans welcoming the Junior Springboks at the airport.

“I do play for my family and I am really glad we could deliver the result, win the tournament and make them proud. As well as the rest of the country,” the team captain added.

“I am sure my parents are proud.”