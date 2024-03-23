Ulster game can be a launch pad for Sharks, says John Plumtree

They will be hoping to get their second United Rugby Championship win this season when they take on Ulster this weekend.

Sharks coach John Plumtree is hoping that their United Rugby Championship encounter against Ulster on Saturday at Durban’s Kings Park will change the tide for them.

The side from Durban have not had the best of campaigns in the URC, and they are looking to the Challenge Cup to save their overall season. The Sharks will have two URC games against Ulster and Edinburgh next weekend before taking on Zebre in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup on April 7.

‘We want to win at home’

Looking at that context, and where the Sharks are in the URC, at the bottom of the points table with 10 points, the Ulster game suddenly becomes the most important match this season for the team as it can set them on a new wave of momentum.

“It’s a good game for us to have, it’s a good challenge for us, a good opportunity,” Plumtree said.

“I’m looking for these two games (against Ulster and Edinburgh) to get us up and running for those important EPCR clashes in April. We want to win at home, we want to do well for our fans, and we feel like we owe our fans.

“It has been a tough season in many ways, certainly the toughest I have ever faced but the group is still tight, we are looking forward to a good three months.”

Looking at the team that will do battle against Ulster, Plumtree is pleased with the side as it is one that he considers the best he has had since returning to the franchise.

“This is a team that I’ve probably wanted to select for a while, so we are getting our squad back. Guys are back from injury, we just feel like we want to get going,” said the Sharks mentor.

Facing Kitshoff

The Sharks will face an Ulster side that includes Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Steven Kitshoff. He has been marked as a key member of Ulster and will go up against some of his international teammates.

“Set piece wise they’re always strong, obviously with Kitshoff in the front row. They are a tough side; they have had some challenging times this season themselves. We know it’s a tough Ulster side, there’s a lot of experience among their group and they have been together for a while,” Plumtree said.