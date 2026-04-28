Wildeklawer, Grey High schools rugby tournaments: All the results

Tournaments were held over the long weekend in Kimberley and Gqeberha.

There was plenty schoolboy rugby action over the long weekend, with much of the focus on the Wildeklawer tournament in Kimberley and the Grey High Festival in Gqeberha.

The country’s top schools took part in the tournaments with a number of schools going unbeaten.

Some of the standout results from Kimberley saw Paul Roos beat Garsfontein and Oakdale, Stellenberg remaining unbeaten, Affies beating Outeniqua and Paarl Boys High and Grey College picking up wins against Noordheuwel and Jeppe.

Paarl Gim were too good for Helpmekaar and DHS, while Waterkloof beat Durbanville and Westville.

In Gqeberha, the hosts Grey High beat Michaelhouse and Glenwood, while SACS picked up wins against Selborne and Kearsney. Drostdy HTS also did well, with wins against St Stithians and Selborne.

Here are the leading results from the full Wildeklawer tournament and Grey High Festival.

Wildeklawer tournament

Friday, 24 April

Nico Malan 31 EG Jansen 24

Diamantveld 38 Queen’s College 29

Paul Roos 21 Garsfontein 18

Saturday, 25 April

Waterkloof 22 Durbanville 21

Monument 41 DHS 27

Maritzburg College 19 Stellenberg 24

Westville 40 Oakdale 24

Jeppe 31 Boland Landbou 26

Paarl Boys High 21 Northwood 18

Affies 55 Outeniqua 26

Grey College 34 Noordheuwel 12

Paarl Gim 45 Helpmekaar 10

Monday, 27 April

Diamantveld 20 Stellenberg 31

Helpmekaar 73 Queen’s College 36

Outeniqua 30 Maritzburg College 29

Noordheuwel 14 Boland Landbou 16

Northwood 31 Garsfontein 33

Paul Roos 15 Oakdale 13

DHS 7 Paarl Gim 47

Grey College 52 Jeppe 14

Affies 40 Paarl Boys High 37

Waterkloof 31 Westville 28

Rustenburg 38 Marlow 22

EG Jansen 28 Durbanville 36

Monument 52 Nico Malan 15

Grey High Festival results

Saturday, 25 April

Daniel Pienaar 34 Hudson Park 34

Dale 32 Pearson 15

Graeme College 35 Kearsney 33

Glenwood 22 Rondebosch 42

Grey High 28 Michaelhouse 19

Kingswood 22 St Charles 19

Parel Vallei 50 Framesby 14

St Stithians 0 Drostdy HTS 74

SACS 34 Selborne 26

Monday, 27 April

Pearson 57 Mzwandile Mali XV 12

Graeme College 43 St Charles 17

Grey High 34 Glenwood 12

Kearsney 27 SACS 33

Kingswood 38 St Stithians 20

Muir 26 Dale College 34

Parel Valei 28 Hudson Park 15

Rondebosch 29 KES 10

Selborne 12 Drostdy HTS 67

St Andrew’s 5 Michaelhouse 41