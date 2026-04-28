Wildeklawer, Grey High schools rugby tournaments: All the results

Tournaments were held over the long weekend in Kimberley and Gqeberha.
There was plenty schoolboy rugby action over the long weekend, with much of the focus on the Wildeklawer tournament in Kimberley and the Grey High Festival in Gqeberha.
The country’s top schools took part in the tournaments with a number of schools going unbeaten.
Some of the standout results from Kimberley saw Paul Roos beat Garsfontein and Oakdale, Stellenberg remaining unbeaten, Affies beating Outeniqua and Paarl Boys High and Grey College picking up wins against Noordheuwel and Jeppe.
Paarl Gim were too good for Helpmekaar and DHS, while Waterkloof beat Durbanville and Westville.
In Gqeberha, the hosts Grey High beat Michaelhouse and Glenwood, while SACS picked up wins against Selborne and Kearsney. Drostdy HTS also did well, with wins against St Stithians and Selborne.
Here are the leading results from the full Wildeklawer tournament and Grey High Festival.
Wildeklawer tournament
Friday, 24 April
Nico Malan 31 EG Jansen 24
Diamantveld 38 Queen’s College 29
Paul Roos 21 Garsfontein 18
Saturday, 25 April
Waterkloof 22 Durbanville 21
Monument 41 DHS 27
Maritzburg College 19 Stellenberg 24
Westville 40 Oakdale 24
Jeppe 31 Boland Landbou 26
Paarl Boys High 21 Northwood 18
Affies 55 Outeniqua 26
Grey College 34 Noordheuwel 12
Paarl Gim 45 Helpmekaar 10
Monday, 27 April
Diamantveld 20 Stellenberg 31
Helpmekaar 73 Queen’s College 36
Outeniqua 30 Maritzburg College 29
Noordheuwel 14 Boland Landbou 16
Northwood 31 Garsfontein 33
Paul Roos 15 Oakdale 13
DHS 7 Paarl Gim 47
Grey College 52 Jeppe 14
Affies 40 Paarl Boys High 37
Waterkloof 31 Westville 28
Rustenburg 38 Marlow 22
EG Jansen 28 Durbanville 36
Monument 52 Nico Malan 15
Grey High Festival results
Saturday, 25 April
Daniel Pienaar 34 Hudson Park 34
Dale 32 Pearson 15
Graeme College 35 Kearsney 33
Glenwood 22 Rondebosch 42
Grey High 28 Michaelhouse 19
Kingswood 22 St Charles 19
Parel Vallei 50 Framesby 14
St Stithians 0 Drostdy HTS 74
SACS 34 Selborne 26
Monday, 27 April
Pearson 57 Mzwandile Mali XV 12
Graeme College 43 St Charles 17
Grey High 34 Glenwood 12
Kearsney 27 SACS 33
Kingswood 38 St Stithians 20
Muir 26 Dale College 34
Parel Valei 28 Hudson Park 15
Rondebosch 29 KES 10
Selborne 12 Drostdy HTS 67
St Andrew’s 5 Michaelhouse 41
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