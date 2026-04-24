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Wildeklawer rugby tournament: All the fixtures

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

24 April 2026

08:32 am

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The best rugby-playing schools in the country will be in action in Kimberley over the coming days.

Schools rugby players

It’s time for the Wildeklawer rugby tournament in Kimberley. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

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It’s another big weekend of schoolboy rugby with the annual Wildeklawer tournament taking place at Hoërskool Diamantveld in Kimberley this long weekend.

A number of matches will be played on Friday, Saturday and Monday, with some of the best schools in the country in action.

Many eyes will be focused on current top team, Stellenberg, who’re in action on Saturday and Monday, while there will also be plenty of interest in how Paarl Boys High, Paarl Gim and Garsfontein perform.

Grey College, who’ve lost three times already this season, are also in action this weekend.

It promises to be an exciting rugby tournament. There are a number of other sports also taking place at the school over the coming days.

Rugby fixtures

Friday

A field
Nico Malan v EG Jansen 2.15pm, Diamantveld v Queen’s 3.45pm, Paul Roos v Garsfontein 7pm

Saturday

A field
Waterkloof v Durbanville 8am, Monument v Durban HS 9.30am, Maritzburg v Stellenberg 11am, Westville v Oakdale 12.30pm, Jeppe v Boland Landbou 2pm, Paarl Boys High v Northwood 3.30pm, Affies v Outeniqua 5pm, Grey College v Noordheuwel 6.30pm, Paarl Gim v Helpmekaar 8pm

B field
Marlow v Northern Cape Barbarians 2pm, Rustenburg v Central Barbarians 3.30pm

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Monday

A field
Diamantveld v Stellenberg 8am, Helpmekaar v Queen’s 9.30am, Outeniqua v Maritzburg 11am, Noordheuwel v Boland Landbou 12.30pm, Northwood v Garsfontein 2pm, Paul Roos v Oakdale 3.30pm, Durban HS v Paarl Gim 5pm, Grey College v Jeppe 6.30pm, Affies v Paarl Boys High 8pm

B field
Waterkloof v Westville 8am, Northern Cape Barbarians v Central Barbarians 9.30am, Rustenburg v Marlow 11am, EG Jansen v Durbanville 12.30pm, Nico Malan v Monument

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