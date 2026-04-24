Wildeklawer rugby tournament: All the fixtures

The best rugby-playing schools in the country will be in action in Kimberley over the coming days.

It’s another big weekend of schoolboy rugby with the annual Wildeklawer tournament taking place at Hoërskool Diamantveld in Kimberley this long weekend.

A number of matches will be played on Friday, Saturday and Monday, with some of the best schools in the country in action.

Many eyes will be focused on current top team, Stellenberg, who’re in action on Saturday and Monday, while there will also be plenty of interest in how Paarl Boys High, Paarl Gim and Garsfontein perform.

Grey College, who’ve lost three times already this season, are also in action this weekend.

It promises to be an exciting rugby tournament. There are a number of other sports also taking place at the school over the coming days.

Rugby fixtures

Friday

A field

Nico Malan v EG Jansen 2.15pm, Diamantveld v Queen’s 3.45pm, Paul Roos v Garsfontein 7pm

Saturday

A field

Waterkloof v Durbanville 8am, Monument v Durban HS 9.30am, Maritzburg v Stellenberg 11am, Westville v Oakdale 12.30pm, Jeppe v Boland Landbou 2pm, Paarl Boys High v Northwood 3.30pm, Affies v Outeniqua 5pm, Grey College v Noordheuwel 6.30pm, Paarl Gim v Helpmekaar 8pm

B field

Marlow v Northern Cape Barbarians 2pm, Rustenburg v Central Barbarians 3.30pm

Monday

A field

Diamantveld v Stellenberg 8am, Helpmekaar v Queen’s 9.30am, Outeniqua v Maritzburg 11am, Noordheuwel v Boland Landbou 12.30pm, Northwood v Garsfontein 2pm, Paul Roos v Oakdale 3.30pm, Durban HS v Paarl Gim 5pm, Grey College v Jeppe 6.30pm, Affies v Paarl Boys High 8pm

B field

Waterkloof v Westville 8am, Northern Cape Barbarians v Central Barbarians 9.30am, Rustenburg v Marlow 11am, EG Jansen v Durbanville 12.30pm, Nico Malan v Monument