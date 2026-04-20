School rugby results: Paarl Gim top early season rankings after thumping Grey

Stellenberg are hot on Paarl Gim's heels, especially after a 64-0 thrashing of Melkbosstrand.
Paarl Gim now top the early-season school rugby rankings, just ahead of giant-killers Stellenberg, who have already claimed their scalp.
Paarl Gim’s 29-14 home victory over Grey College this weekend was crucial in this, but other school rugby results were equally important.
Stellenberg are hot on the heels of Paarl Gim, especially after a 64-0 thrashing of Melkbosstrand.
Last year’s top school, Affies, narrowly lost 38-34 when they visited Pretoria rivals Garsfontein. Affies now linger in seventh while Garsfontein soar in third.
Paul Roos lie fourth after a good 28-15 away win over Grey High, and Paarl Boys High are fifth after a 20-9 home victory over Wynberg.
Waterkloof climbed to 11th after a close 33-28 win over Menlopark (26th).
Last year’s 12th-ranked school, Rondebosch, slipped to 25th after a 43-41 nail-biting loss to Boland Landbou.
Selected results
Western Cape
Paarl Gim 29 Grey College 14
SACS 22 Bishops 17
Boland Landbou 43 Rondebosch 41
Paarl Boys High 20 Wynberg 9
Durbanville 7 Oakdale 21
Milnerton 15 Brackenfell 15
Strand 13 Parel Vallei 34
Hugenote 21 Belville 22
Stellenberg 64 Melkbosstrand 0
Charlie Hofmeyr 29 Hopefield 10
DF Akademie 24 Tygerberg 27
Swartland 49 Hermanus 26
Worcester Gim 31 Punt 25
KwaZulu-Natal
Maritzburg College 61 Pretoria Boys High 5
Northwood 17 Durban High School 14
Eastern Cape
Queen’s 29 Dale 31
Selborne 36 Graeme 24
Marlow 26 Hudson Park 15
Outeniqua 62 Pearson 0
Brandwag (EP) 26 Muir 25
Framesby 34 Nico Malan 35
Grey High School 15 Paul Roos 28
Daniel Pienaar 33 Otto du Plessis 10
Free State
Fitchardtpark 31 Sentraal 38
Goudveld 21 Trio 38
Beth Voortrekker 30 Welkom Gim 36
Diamantveld 31 Upington 5
Witteberg 38 Hentie Cilliers 25
Landboudal 19 Jim Fouché 31
Noordvaal
Zwartkop 39 Montana 26
Heidelberg VS 26 Wesvalia 15
Pietersburg 12 Wagpos 11
Marais Viljoen 17 Klerksdorp 17
Lichtenburg 27 Potch Volkskool 50
Piet Retief 42 Eldoraigne 10
Nelspruit 14 Oos-Moot 31
HTS Middelburg 15 Middelburg 12
EG Jansen 38 Ben Vorster 25
Kempton Park 13 Transvalia 21
Waterkloof 33 Menlopark 28
Jeppe 29 Westville 28
Garsfontein 38 Affies 34
KES 19 Noordheuwel 50
Parktown 20 Rustenburg 27
Northcliff 22 Midstream 36
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