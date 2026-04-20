School rugby results: Paarl Gim top early season rankings after thumping Grey

Stellenberg are hot on Paarl Gim's heels, especially after a 64-0 thrashing of Melkbosstrand.

Paarl Gim now top the early-season school rugby rankings, just ahead of giant-killers Stellenberg, who have already claimed their scalp.

Paarl Gim’s 29-14 home victory over Grey College this weekend was crucial in this, but other school rugby results were equally important.

Stellenberg are hot on the heels of Paarl Gim, especially after a 64-0 thrashing of Melkbosstrand.

Last year’s top school, Affies, narrowly lost 38-34 when they visited Pretoria rivals Garsfontein. Affies now linger in seventh while Garsfontein soar in third.

Paul Roos lie fourth after a good 28-15 away win over Grey High, and Paarl Boys High are fifth after a 20-9 home victory over Wynberg.

Waterkloof climbed to 11th after a close 33-28 win over Menlopark (26th).

Last year’s 12th-ranked school, Rondebosch, slipped to 25th after a 43-41 nail-biting loss to Boland Landbou.

Selected results

Western Cape

Paarl Gim 29 Grey College 14

SACS 22 Bishops 17

Boland Landbou 43 Rondebosch 41

Paarl Boys High 20 Wynberg 9

Durbanville 7 Oakdale 21

Milnerton 15 Brackenfell 15

Strand 13 Parel Vallei 34

Hugenote 21 Belville 22

Stellenberg 64 Melkbosstrand 0

Charlie Hofmeyr 29 Hopefield 10

DF Akademie 24 Tygerberg 27

Swartland 49 Hermanus 26

Worcester Gim 31 Punt 25

KwaZulu-Natal

Maritzburg College 61 Pretoria Boys High 5

Northwood 17 Durban High School 14

Eastern Cape

Queen’s 29 Dale 31

Selborne 36 Graeme 24

Marlow 26 Hudson Park 15

Outeniqua 62 Pearson 0

Brandwag (EP) 26 Muir 25

Framesby 34 Nico Malan 35

Grey High School 15 Paul Roos 28

Daniel Pienaar 33 Otto du Plessis 10

Free State

Fitchardtpark 31 Sentraal 38

Goudveld 21 Trio 38

Beth Voortrekker 30 Welkom Gim 36

Diamantveld 31 Upington 5

Witteberg 38 Hentie Cilliers 25

Landboudal 19 Jim Fouché 31

Noordvaal

Zwartkop 39 Montana 26

Heidelberg VS 26 Wesvalia 15

Pietersburg 12 Wagpos 11

Marais Viljoen 17 Klerksdorp 17

Lichtenburg 27 Potch Volkskool 50

Piet Retief 42 Eldoraigne 10

Nelspruit 14 Oos-Moot 31

HTS Middelburg 15 Middelburg 12

EG Jansen 38 Ben Vorster 25

Kempton Park 13 Transvalia 21

Waterkloof 33 Menlopark 28

Jeppe 29 Westville 28

Garsfontein 38 Affies 34

KES 19 Noordheuwel 50

Parktown 20 Rustenburg 27

Northcliff 22 Midstream 36