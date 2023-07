Ireland captain Johnny Sexton effectively received a slap on the wrist on Sunday when it was revealed that he would be banned for his side's next three games, paving the way for him to end his international career at the Rugby World Cup. The 38-year-old Sexton was in hot water after he verbally attacked South African referee Jaco Peyper following his club side Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to Stade Rochelais back in May. ALSO READ: Rassie Erasmus defends referee Raynal Despite being injured for the match, Sexton entered the field of play after the game and hurled abuse at...

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton effectively received a slap on the wrist on Sunday when it was revealed that he would be banned for his side’s next three games, paving the way for him to end his international career at the Rugby World Cup.

The 38-year-old Sexton was in hot water after he verbally attacked South African referee Jaco Peyper following his club side Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to Stade Rochelais back in May.

Despite being injured for the match, Sexton entered the field of play after the game and hurled abuse at Peyper, which included him pointing his finger at the official and swearing at him.

This saw him receive a misconduct charge from European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), with a possible lengthy ban on the cards that could have ruled him out of the showpiece event and probably end his international career.

However, despite a three-man committee finding that Sexton’s conduct was: ‘obviously unsportsmanlike and brought the sport of rugby union into disrepute,’ he was then handed a lighter sentence due to various ‘mitigating’ factors.

He will thus only miss Ireland’s three warm-up games before the World Cup and will be available to start in their first pool match against Romania.

Protect referees

With World Rugby’s big push to protect referees it is strange that Sexton would be effectively let off the hook as he only has to miss warm-up matches, despite the seriousness of the charge.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus had the book thrown at him by World Rugby twice for his conduct towards referees.

But the Sexton decision seems to backtrack on that strong stance and sends a message that there is a different set of rules for certain people.

Does it mean that just because he is at the end of his career he should receive preferential treatment and a lighter sentence?

If players and coaches think they can get away with poor treatment of refs by receiving a slap on the wrist, rugby could fast go the way of football, which would be extremely disappointing as it is not a good look at all for the game.