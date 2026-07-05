Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Wrong Damian gets Man of the Match award at Ellis Park

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

5 July 2026

01:48 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Boks won the Test match against England, scoring seven tries to the visitors' three.

Damian Willemse and Damian de Allende

Damian Willemse, front, and Damian de Allende, back. Picture: Steve Haag – Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A communications mix-up after Saturday’s Nations Championship Test at Ellis Park resulted in the wrong Springbok player being awarded the Man of the Match award.

The Boks won the inaugural Nations Championship Test against England 45-21. They led 17-14 at the half-time break and outscored their opponents seven tries to three.

While there were several quality individual performance by the Bok players, among them by captain on the day Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Nortje, Jasper Wiese, Grant Williams and Cheslin Kolbe, fullback Damian Willemse stole the show with his electric performance.

In his 50th Test, he was solid under the high balls, jumping high to collect kicks, he ran strongly from the back, defended well and also kicked a brilliant 50-22.

It was a surprise then when after the match, Damian de Allende was introduced as the Man of the Match.

According to various reports on social media, a mix-up between the SuperSport commentators, who decided on the award at Ellis Park on Saturday, and whoever was tasked on the field with presenting the winner to the TV interviewer, got the wrong message.

De Allende was thus “named” Man of the Match and interviewed for the TV audience, and not Willemse.

The Boks are back in action in their second match of the new competition this coming weekend when they take on Scotland at Loftus.

Read more on these topics

Nations Championship Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Alleged cigarette smuggler Mazzotti admitted to illegal tobacco trading, Madlanga commission hears
Politics Manyi targeted as MK party feels fallout after Zuma’s meeting with Ajay Gupta in India
News Medical report reveals Feroz Khan’s injuries, doctors dismiss claims attack was staged
News ‘Born-and-bred South African’: Minister Chikunga hits back at ‘fake citizenship’ claims
News Intelligence leak fears grow after Khan phone data disclosure

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News