Wrong Damian gets Man of the Match award at Ellis Park

The Boks won the Test match against England, scoring seven tries to the visitors' three.

A communications mix-up after Saturday’s Nations Championship Test at Ellis Park resulted in the wrong Springbok player being awarded the Man of the Match award.

The Boks won the inaugural Nations Championship Test against England 45-21. They led 17-14 at the half-time break and outscored their opponents seven tries to three.

While there were several quality individual performance by the Bok players, among them by captain on the day Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Nortje, Jasper Wiese, Grant Williams and Cheslin Kolbe, fullback Damian Willemse stole the show with his electric performance.

In his 50th Test, he was solid under the high balls, jumping high to collect kicks, he ran strongly from the back, defended well and also kicked a brilliant 50-22.

It was a surprise then when after the match, Damian de Allende was introduced as the Man of the Match.

According to various reports on social media, a mix-up between the SuperSport commentators, who decided on the award at Ellis Park on Saturday, and whoever was tasked on the field with presenting the winner to the TV interviewer, got the wrong message.

De Allende was thus “named” Man of the Match and interviewed for the TV audience, and not Willemse.

The Boks are back in action in their second match of the new competition this coming weekend when they take on Scotland at Loftus.