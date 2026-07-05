Young guns stepped up against England – Springbok captain

Zachary Porthen, Paul de Villiers and Cameron Hanekom had memorable outings against England in their opening Nations Championship match.

Stand-in captain Pieter-Steph du Toit said some inexperienced players grasped their opportunity with both hands during the Springboks’ 45-21 win over England at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The bonus-point victory put the Springboks at the top of the Southern Hemisphere table after the first Nations Championship weekend.

Twenty-two-year-old prop Zachary Porthen played just his fourth Test, while late injuries to usual captain Siya Kolisi and lock Eben Etzebeth saw flanker Paul de Villiers drafted into the side for his debut, and eighthman Cameron Hanekom played just his second Test since his 2024 debut, and that at the less-familiar position of flanker.

Youngsters had extra session

Porthen made some strong carries, tackled well and lifted the intensity of the scrum when he came on in the second half.

De Villiers won an early breakdown penalty, while he and Hanekom both played well in general play and made their presence known at the breakdown, before the two flankers were replaced after 45 minutes.

“If you lose the quality of the players we lost, the young guys are definitely going to step up and take their opportunity with both hands,” said Du Toit.

“We had an extra clarity session to make sure they knew exactly what to do. We tried to inform them how the game will go.

“But the system is set in stone, and if you buy into the system, it will take care of the player. We have a very good system.”

Springbok veteran comfortable stepping in

That system saw Du Toit move from flanker to four lock, which he has often covered but rarely started in. That, while having to captain the side in Kolisi’s absence.

“I don’t see being the captain as being a burden. It is an opportunity and a massive privilege.

“And we have such a well-developed system that if you follow it, you know exactly where to go even if you change positions.

“And If I make a mistake, someone else will cover for me. We have a saying that ‘the team will protect you’. I feel very comfortable moving [to lock].”

The Springbok captain said youngsters grabbing their opportunities added to the competition of places in the side.

However, all they could do as senior players was to give their best and live up to the Springbok standard.