Adams eyes CAF success as Sundowns target semifinal berth

'I think the Champions League is what we want as a team and last year we failed in the final,' he said.

Rejuvenated Jayden Adams has underlined that the CAF Champions League remains a top priority for Mamelodi Sundowns this season after last year’s disappointment.

Sundowns in command

The Brazilians are firmly in control of their quarterfinal tie after a commanding 3-0 first leg victory over Stade Malien at Loftus Versfeld last Friday. They head into the return leg in West Africa with a significant advantage and their semifinal fate in their own hands.

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However, ahead of the clash in Bamako, Adams has urged caution against the Malian champions, who boast a flawless home record, having won all three of their group stage matches, including two in the qualifying rounds.

“I think the Champions League is what we want as a team and last year we failed in the final. This season, we started a bit sloppy but as we went on, I think the performances improved and we won our games,” he said.

“I’m not going to say that (the Malien game was are easy) and underestimate them because we must still go there to their home where they are a very good team. They will press us so we will speak after the second leg. They were not that difficult but you know the qualities we have in the team is just unstoppable.”

Adams has emerged as a key figure in the second half of the campaign after battling for consistency earlier on. Reflecting on his resurgence at Chloorkop where competition for places is intense. The midfielder credited his turnaround to renewed focus and hard work.

“I think just the hard work and the break for the AFCON, I reflected and pushed myself so when I came back, I just gave my all,” he added.

“The coach gave me an opportunity to start and I took it with both hands. I’m an all-round player and I can play anywhere on the pitch as long as I play but my favourite position is number eight where I go from box-to-box.”

Bafana call-up

With the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the former Stellenbosch FC midfielder has also earned a recall to Bafana Bafana after being named in the final squad for this month’s friendlies against Panama national football team.

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“It will mean a lot to me and to my family (to play at the World Cup) and I just want to make my family proud. I want to showcase my talent on the big stage and if I get chosen, I will give my best,” Adams concluded.