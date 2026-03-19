‘Mshishi’ gets the call to help restore Bafana’s mojo

'He (Zwane) makes the players around him better,' said Broos.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Themba Zwane has moved a step closer to returning to the international stage, after being named in South Africa’s final squad for the two friendlies against Panama later this month.

Bafana’s key cog?

Head coach Hugo Broos says he wants to restore “the Bafana Bafana DNA” after a “disappointing” 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and Zwane could well be key to that at the Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico later this year.

‘Mshishi’ has not played for Bafana since rupturing his Achilles tendon in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Congo-Brazzaville in October 2024.

The 36 year-old has also had limited game-time with Sundowns this season, but he is now fully fit and Broos clearly wants the return of one of his best players at the 2023 AFCON.

“He (Zwane) makes the players around him better,” said Broos.

“Themba is a very experienced player. He knows where to run, and where to stand, he scores and I am so happy he is not injured anymore.

“I think he will give us a lot of satisfaction with his intelligence. He is a nice guy with a good mentality and he can help the younger players with his experience. I am very happy he is back.”

Another man returning to the Bafana squad is Jayden Adams.

The in-form Sundowns midfielder was part of Broos’ squad at the 2023 AFCON, but has not played for Bafana in almost a year. In October 2024, Adams was dropped by Broos from his Bafana squad over a poor attitude.

And he has barely played for South Africa since, missing out on the 2025 AFCON finals.

‘The same player but more mature’

“It is normal with young players who are playing well and there is a lot of interest around them,” said Broos.

“Sometimes you have to punish them a bit and say ‘that is not the way’. I think Jayden understood and now it is the same player but more mature.”

Also recalled to the Bafana squad to play Panama is winger Thapelo Maseko, who has revived his career this season in Cyprus with AEL Limassol. Maseko is joined by Minnesota United’s Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who last played for South Africa in Bafana’s World Cup qualifying loss to Rwanda in November 2023.

Bafana will play Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 27, with the two sides meeting again four days later at the Cape Town Stadium.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Renaldo Leaner

Defenders

Khuliso Mudau, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumane Ndamane, Ime Okon, Samkelo Kabini, Mbulelo Mbokazi.

Midfielders

Teboho Mokoena, Jayen Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards

Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko