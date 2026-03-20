Bafana’s Broos explains absence of Chaine and Nkota

'Leaner was always on the preliminary list and this is a good chance to get him in with us,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has explained why Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and Al-Ettifaq winger Mohau Nkota are not in his final squad to take on Panama in two international friendlies at the end of this month.

Leaner and meaner?

Sekhukhune goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner has been picked ahead of Chaine, while AEL Limassol winger Thapelo Maseko has been given a chance to show what he can bring ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

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Chaine is the Pirates number one and has been a regular back up to Bafana number one and captain Ronwen Williams under Broos.

With Williams out injured, Broos gave Chaine his Bafana debut in September 2024 against South Sudan in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Chaine, now 27, was also a member of Bafana’s squad at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals. But it seems he may be falling down the pecking order.

Siwelele goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has been retained alongside Williams for the Panama matches, while 28 year-old Leaner is also in the mix.

“Leaner was always on the preliminary list and this is a good chance to get him in with us … and see him again,” said Broos.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘You have to be careful’

“With goalkeepers you have to be careful, injuries can come very quick. Imagine something happens to a goalkeeper and you need a back-up, maybe Leaner can be that.

“Everyone has to be worried when they don’t perform. I am not saying Sipho (Chaine) is not performing, but we are not a charity.

“We are very serious and we want to see Leaner with us in the camp. It is not only about what happens on the pitch, it is also outside and we will see.

Former SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns ‘keeper Goss impressed for Siwelele in their recent 1-1 draw with Pirates.

“When we talk about Bafana DNA, he (Goss) is an example of a good mentality. He is always working in training and if we need him he is there. He is a good guy for the team. This is very important. His performance two weeks ago was fantastic (against Pirates) … he has been with us from the beginning … we know if something happens to Ronwen we can count on him.”

‘A very sad period’

As for Nkota, he has suffered personal tragedy with the passing of his father and is currently in South Africa and not with his team in Saudi Arabia.

“It is a very sad period for Nkota. He lost his father and he has lost his position in his team in Saudi Arabia,” said Broos.

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“Psychologically he is not in good shape and it is not a good idea to take him with the team and ask for a performance. He is a young guy … first he must recover from the death of his father and then win his place back in his team (Al-Ettifaq).

“It is better to leave him with his family. He is in South Africa and I spoke to him. We must leave him there to find peace. We know with the talent he has we will see him back in a few months.”