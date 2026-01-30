Al-Hilal stun Sundowns to take control of Group C

Goals from Mohamed Abdelrahman and Jean Claude Girumugisha proved decisive for the Sudanese giants.

Al-Hilal secured a vital 2–1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in an absorbing CAF Champions League Group C clash at Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda on Friday evening.

Goals from Mohamed Abdelrahman and Jean Claude Girumugisha proved decisive for the Sudanese giants, while Arthur Sales’ second-half strike was not enough to rescue a point for the Brazilians.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Williams ready for World Cup after presidential send-off

The result propels Al-Hilal to the summit of the group with eight points from four matches, opening up a three-point gap over Sundowns, who remain second on five. It also marked Miguel Cardoso’s first defeat of the group stages, with scrutiny likely to fall on his team selection.

Sundowns made a positive start and went close in the 11th minute when Tashreeq Matthews narrowly missed the target, his effort grazing the crossbar after a clever delivery from Khuliso Mudau on the right.

However, Al-Hilal gradually asserted themselves and ended the first half on the front foot. Their high press unsettled Sundowns and forced errors, eventually leading to the opening goal shortly before the interval.

Thato Sibiya was caught in possession deep inside his own half, allowing Abdelrazig Omer to break through on goal. Denis Onyango reacted late and brought down Omer inside the area, leaving the referee with little choice but to award a penalty. Abdelrahman calmly converted from the spot, sending Onyango the wrong way to give Al-Hilal the lead.

The Sudanese side struck again four minutes after the restart, with Girumugisha unleashing a stunning long-range effort from 30 yards that arrowed into the bottom corner.

Sundowns responded on the hour mark as substitute Arthur Sales reduced the deficit. After being set up by Peter Shalulile on the edge of the box, Sales powered into the area and finished emphatically past the goalkeeper.

Masandawana pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Al-Hilal defended resolutely to claim a crucial three points.

ALSO READ: Bafana striker Mayambela leaves Limassol, joins rivals

Attention now turns to Sunday’s Group C fixture, where Saint-Éloi Lupopo travel to face MC Alger. Lupopo could leapfrog Sundowns into second place with a victory over the winless Algerian side.