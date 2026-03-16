Alger name Mokwena’s replacement, insiders not happy with exit 

'They felt that he should have at least seen the season through,' a source in Algeria said.

According to insiders at MC Alger in Algeria, Rulani Mokwena’s departure has rubbed the club’s supporters the wrong way. This follows reports that the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is on his way to Al-Ittihad in Libya.

Alger failed to progress from the CAF Champions League group stages after finishing third behind Al-Hilal and Mamelodi Sundowns.

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Despite this setback, The People’s Club continued to back him even when he came under heavy criticism from sections of the Algerian media.

Mokwena was also knocked out of the Algerian Cup by CR Belouizdad, who are coached by former TS Galaxy manager Sead Ramovic, earlier this month. There is a feeling among the supporters that Mokwena should have at least finished the season with Alger before jumping ship.

“Alger are still number one on the log and, after the club supported him so much, they felt that he should have at least seen the season through,” a source in Algeria told Phakaaathi.

“What doesn’t help is that he will be moving to another club in Libya for more money, and that hasn’t gone down well with the supporters. That’s why they have been so negative about his exit on social media, because they really stood by him.”

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The Algerian champions have already replaced Mokwena after announcing the return of Tunisian coach Khaled Ben Yahia, who will take over as head coach until the end of the season.