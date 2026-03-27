Appollis on target but wasteful Bafana are held by Panama

Bafana really should have won by missed several good chances.

Oswin Appollis’ second half strike earned Bafana a 1-1 draw with Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday evening.

Bafana’s Foster has a night to forget

Hugo Broos’ side should really have won the game, wasting a host of good chances. The main culprit was Lyle Foster, the Burnley striker giving plenty of ammunition to those who believe he should not be leading the line in Bafana’s World Cup opener against Mexico City on June 11.

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Appollis continues to shine in a Bafana shirt, this his ninth goal for his country in 25 appearances. He also has eight assists and has arguably been Bafana’s best player of the Broos era thus far.

Themba Zwane also made a heartening return to the Bafana side, oozing class until he was taken off in the second half.

With Mbekezeli Mbokazi unavailable, Broos opted for Ime Okon in the heart of defence alongside Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khulumani Ndamane.

Zwane played in the number ten role behind Foster, with Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi down the flanks.

‘Mshishi’ showed how much he has been missed as early as the ninth minute, a superb flick ireleasing Aubrey Modiba, who unfortunately slipped in the area just as he looked ready to shoot.

Bafana’s offside trap was playing a dangerous game, with Panama striker Cecilio Waterman twice on the wrong end of tight decisions as he looked to run into open space.

Bafana’s first clear chance came in the 19th minute, Appollis finding space and hitting a low shot that Panama ‘keeper Luis Mejia did well to stop.

Foster should have put Bafana in front a minute later. A poor back pass by Martin Krug let in the Burnley striker, who went around Mejia but could not hit the target with the goal gaping.

Panama strike

While Bafana did not capitalise on a defensive mistake, Panama did to take the lead three minutes later.

Khuliso Mudau played a sidweays pass on the edge of his own box that was intercepted, and Edgar Barcenas did well to turn and beat Ronwen Williams with a low finish.

Moremi did not cover himself in glory in the 26th minute, hurling himself to the floor inside the penalty area in an attempt to win a spot kick. Botswanan referee Thabang Ketshabile had no hesitation in issuing a yellow car.

Bafana continued to create plenty of chances. Modiba’s fizzing free kick from distance was well kept out by Mejia.

Moremi showed the good side of his game as he burst into the box and beat Mejia but his effort flew inches wide of the far post.

Mejia was then forced off with an unfortunate muscle injury and replaced by Orlando Mosquera. Foster wasted another glorious opportunity as Appollis found him with only Mosquera to beat but he the Panama’ keeper kept him out at point blank range.

Mosquera then hurled himself through the air to tip over Teboho Mokoena’s pile-driver. And in first half stoppage time, Okon just couldn’t get his head to an inswinging free kick from Moremi.

Bafana continued to pile on the pressure after the break, and got their equaliser inside four minutes.

Moremi’s ball to the back post was kept in play by Mudau and Appollis slammed a low finish past Mosquera.

Another poor miss

Foster made it a trio of staggering misses in the 68th minute. The Bafana striker did well to turn his man but was again denied by Mosquera. He may have been better off passing to Appollis, who would have had an open goal.

Broos made several substitutions in the second half with Jayden Adams, Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha all getting an opportunity.

Mofokeng curled a decent chance over the bar in the 73rd minute.

Bafana then nearly gifted Panama another goal as a poor pass from Mbatha got Okon in trouble. Jose Fajardo won the ball and raced clear. He was held up by some scramble defence, but Panama worked the ball to Cesar Yanis who hammereed a shot against the outside of the post.

Bafana and Panama wil now meet in another friendly at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.