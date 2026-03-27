Bafana’s Broos – ‘We played a very good game’

'Everything was good except one thing - the goal we let in,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos said his side produced pretty much all he wanted except the result after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Panama in an international friendly at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

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Oswin Appollis got an equaliser for Bafana shortly after half time, but they missed a host of other opportunities.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘We had eight or nine chances’

The wastefulness in front of goal has to be a worry for Bafana ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals later this year.

“I thought we saw a very good (Bafana) team on the pitch,” Broos told SABC TV.

“We played a very good game for 90 minutes, we had eight or nine chances. We played good football, there were good combinations, our position was good.

“Everything was good except one thing – the goal we let in.”

Khuliso Mudau’s pass on the edge of his own penalty area was intercepted and Edgar Barcenas stole in to put Panama in front in the 23rd minute.

“We said at half time, there is nothing wrong with kicking the ball into the stands when you are under pressure. We tried to come out playing combinations but that was not a situation to try and come out like that.

Panama didn’t create much, but could also have had a second goal late on after another mistake from the Bafana defence.

“We also lost the ball too easily (then), and we could have let in a second goal,” admitted Broos.

“But if you see all the chances we created we could have won.”

‘Some players were tired’

Bafana made a raft of changes in the second half.

“We had the opportunity to change six players. Some players were tired. There was also the fact that (Aubrey) Modiba and (Khuliso) Mudau had played with Sundowns (on Sunday in Mali in the Champions League). So we took them off. On Tuesday we have another game and we have to try and be fresh.”

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Bafana will play Panama again at the Cape Town Stadium, and Broos stopped short of saying he will make wholesale changes to his starting line-up.

“There will not be so many changes but again we will try to give everyone playing time. Some players will get a lot, others not so much, it also depends how the game goes.”