Bafana coach Broos to ring changes for Panama clash

"I know that the Sundowns players have an overloaded programme also the next few weeks but this is not my problem," said Broos.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is set to ring the changes when his team take on Panama in the second international friendly at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday.The sides played to a goalless draw when they met in the first friendly at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last Friday.

ALSO READ: Broos criticises ‘lazy’ Foster after Bafana drawEven Broos was delighted with his players’ display in Durban, the Belgian coach has explained that it is important to rotate his players to keep them fresh and to avoid injuries ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

With Sundowns still involved in multiple competitions including the CAF Champions League, some have suggested that Broos should rest some of their players for Tuesday’s clash, but the Bafana coach insists that he will not rest them.

“No, there will not be a lot of changes, not at all and I know that the Sundowns players have an overloaded programme also the next few weeks but this is not my problem. I have to prepare for the World Cup and I think when we have a disappointment in the World Cup people won’t say, ow coach, you did say that Sundowns players are busy,” said Broos.

“Sundowns have enough players; they have 35 players so they can certainly change here in the PSL. If Mokoena players or Modiba players or Mudau players or if they don’t, they always win in the PSL. So, I don’t see the problem for them.”Meanwhile, Broos has revealed that veteran midfielder Themba Zwane will head to the World Cup later this year if he stays fit.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos – ‘We played a very good game’

Zwane started the game against Panama on Tuesday, but was taken out after 55 minutes, with Broos indicating after the game that the 36-year-old was not ready to play 90 minutes.

“We will see him next Tuesday, and he’ll recuperate. And if he recuperates, he will play again, because he needs that. If Themba stays like he is now, fit, no injuries, then even when he’s not ready for 90 minutes, he will be with us at the World Cup,” commented Broos.