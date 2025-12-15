Bafana trio to fly direct to Morocco ahead of AFCON

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, midfielder Sphephelo Sithole and winger Shandre Campbell will fly directly to Morocco to join up...

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, midfielder Sphephelo Sithole and winger Shandre Campbell will fly directly to Morocco to join up with their teammates ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Bafana players’ late release

Hugo Broos said on Monday that it was pointless for the trio to come to South Africa because of their late release from their European clubs.

Bafana will play Ghana on Tuesday at Dobsonville Stadium in a friendly match before the rest of the squad fly out to Morocco on Wedensday.

“Sithole is playing today (Monday), Campbell played ten minutes yesterday and Foster played on Saturday,” said Broos at Bafana’s training camp at the TUKS High Performance Centre.

“WE are letting them come directly to Marrakech. We didn’t see any reason why they should arrive today, play a match tomorrow and after that travel to Morocco.”

Siyabonga Ngezana is the latest player to arrive in the Bafana camp, the FCSB defender landing in South Africa on Sunday.

Broos describes the Ghana clash as more of a “training game,” and that he expects to give a few non-regular starters a run-out. The Belgian is adamant, however, that Bafana must go all out for victory.

“It would be good to play the team that will start at the AFCON (Bafana’s first Group B game is against Angola on December 22).

‘Don’t think I am playing this game for a laugh’

“But now, because players are not there we will give an opportunity to players who have not played with Bafana until now, or not so much. For example (Thabang) Matuludi, we can give him a chance to play with the team, to adapt to our way of playing.

“This is a training game but we also want to win. So don’t think I am playing this game for a laugh and the players will also not think it is for a laugh. We will play like we always play and try to win like we always try.”