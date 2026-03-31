Bafana’s Broos – ‘We were overpowered’

'They had more power and speed than us and we couldn't play our game,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos admitted Bafana Bafana were out-muscled by Panama in the second half of their 2-1 international friendly defeat at the Cape Town Stadium.

Bafana blow

The defeat was a blow to Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup preparations, and particularly worrying was the dismal defending from two set pieces that led to both of Panama’s goals in the second half.

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Following on from the 1-1 draw with Panama on Friday, there is clearly plenty of work for Broos and his side to do ahead of their World Cup opener against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on June 11.

“In the first half we had three open chances and didn’t score,” Broos told SABC TV.

“In the second half we were overpowered by Panama. They had more power and speed than us and we couldn’t play our game.”

Still, Broos believes the games against Panama were good preparation for that clash with the host nation in Mexico City.

“This was a good test for us, we now know what international football is from other continents. I am very happy we played Panama. What we didn’t do on Friday – win the game – is what Panama did today.”

Bafana certainly should have won Friday’s match, and there were some positives to take from the game in Cape Town too.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi returned to the Bafana line-up and scored a stunning equaliser. Tshepang Moremi put in a good shift down the left wing, and Relebohile Mofokeng looked at home in the number 10 shirt.

Fringe flops

Less impressive were some of Bafana’s fringe players. Bongokuhle Hlongwane missed a glorious first half chance while goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner was not convincing after coming off the bench.

“That was the goal of the two games, to see some players, see if we can use them in the future,” said Broos.

“These were very interesting games for us, and it will not make my choice (for my World Cup squad) any easier. I saw things I didn’t know before these games.”