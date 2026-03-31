Panama stun sloppy Bafana

Bafana Bafana received a 2026 Fifa World Cup wake-up call from Panama in Cape Town last night, Hugo Broos’ unbeaten...

Bafana Bafana received a 2026 Fifa World Cup wake-up call from Panama in Cape Town last night, Hugo Broos’ unbeaten home record ending in a 2-1 international friendly defeat.

Bafana defence found wanting

Some dismal second half defending from set pieces saw Bafana slip up in front of a packed Cape Town Stadium.

Goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner had to take some of the blame, coming on as a half time substitute for Bafana captain Ronwen Williams. Leaner failed to hold on to Ismael Diaz’ shot, allowing Jose Cordoba to give Panama the lead.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s brilliant strike looked to have earned Bafana a second draw against the Central American nation in a few days.

But Jiovany Ramos popped up with a winner to stun the hosts and give Panama’s own World Cup preparations a huge boost.

Bafana, meanwhile, clearly have plenty of work to do ahead of their World Cup opener against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on June 11.

Hugo Broos brought Mbokazi, as expected, back into the heart of the Bafana defence.

Ime Okon retained his place from Friday’s draw, in an intriguing young centre back pairing.

Up front, Broos kept faith in Lyle Foster, while Bongokuhle Hlongwane got a chance on the right wing, his first appearance for Bafana since November 2023.

Cagey first half

The first half at a packed Cape Town Stadium was far more cagey than in Durban, with Panama having clearly worked on their defensive organisation.

The Central American side did produce some cynical fouls – both captain Anibal Godoy and Adalberto Carasquilla went into the referee’s book in the opening period.

But they also kept a good shape, and looked to hit Bafana on the break. In just the third minute, Ismael Diaz held off challenges from Mbokazi and Aubrey Modiba, and fired just wide of Ronwen Williams’ goal.

And in the 30th minute, Carrasquilla’s lovely pass found the head of Diaz, who this time headed straight at Williams.

Bafana did create opportunities of their own, with Relebohile Mofokeng supplying some fine passes in the number 10 role.

The Pirates maestro’s ball to Hlongwane two minutes before half time was superb, but the Minnesota United man couldn’t hit the target with only Orlando Mosquera to beat.

Before that, Khuliso Mudau’s had found Foster with a fine pass, but the Burnley striker couldn’t convert his fourth glorious opportunity over the two matches.

Foster came off at half time, with Evidence Makgopa given a chance in attack, while Sekhukhune United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner came on for Williams.

Leaner was almost put to the test five minutes after the break, as Jose Fajardo, a second half substitute for Panama, turned on the edge of the box but shot wide.

Leaner was almost put to the test five minutes after the break, as Jose Fajardo, a second half substitute for Panama, turned on the edge of the box but shot wide.

Panama were suddenly the side putting most of the pressure on and they hit the back of the net in the 58th minute.

Carrasquilla’s free kick was headed away by Modiba, but Bafana didn’t deal with the second ball. Diaz’ deflected shot was saved by Leaner but it fell for Jose Cordoba, who drilled home from close range.

Mbokazi magic

Bafana threw on Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis in search of an equaliser. And the trio immediately had an effect, but it was Mbokazi who lit up Cape Town.

Receiving a pass from Zwane on the edge of the Panama penalty area, he jinked inside and lashed a superb finish past Mosquera.

In the 75th minute Makgopa headed inches over from Appollis’ cross as Bafana looked to turn the game on its head.

But it was Panama who found a winner. After Bafana failed to deal with another set piece, Jose Rodriguez crossed and Ramos headed past Leaner from close range.