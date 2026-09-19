Brilliant Santos brace fires Sundowns past Al-Ahli Saudi

Nuno Santos was the hero for the Brazilians, scoring a header in each half.

Mamelodi Sundowns began their FIFA Intercontinental Cup campaign in winning fashion after a 2-1 victory over Al-Ahli Saudi at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.



Nuno Santos was the hero for the Brazilians, scoring a header in each half to secure Sundowns’ place in the next round of the competition.



The Brazilians also lifted the FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup for their efforts against a star-studded Ahli side that had England international Ivan Toney, Portugal winger Francisco Trincão and former Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.



The match burst into life from the opening whistle, with both sides eager to make an early statement in a clash between the continental champions of Africa and Asia.



Ahli thought they had an opening in the 10th minute when Toney peeled away from the Sundowns defence to latch on to a ball over the top before setting up Ziyad Aljohani, whose effort struck the post.



The assistant referee raised his flag for offside, but the moment served as an early warning for Sundowns, with Toney repeatedly finding pockets of space in the final third.



Sundowns took the lead in the 17th minute when Santos rose highest to meet a Teboho Mokoena delivery and powered his header into the top corner. The goal came after a cleverly worked short corner from Aubrey Modiba on the left before Mokoena floated the ball into the box.



The advantage lasted just two minutes as the visitors equalised immediately. Toney was again involved as he found space on the left before sending a dangerous low cross into the box.



Firas Al-Buraikan’s first-time effort was saved by Ronwen Williams, but the Sundowns goalkeeper was unable to keep the ball out when he attempted to gather it on the second attempt.



Williams inadvertently knocked the ball over the line with his head, handing Al-Ahli an equaliser. The visitors grew in confidence after restoring parity, with Toney continuing to cause problems for the Sundowns defence.



The English striker picked out Trincão, who narrowly missed the target with Williams beaten. The sides went into the break level at 1-1 after an entertaining and closely contested first half in front of a sold-out crowd in Tshwane.



Sundowns had a golden opportunity to regain the lead in the 66th minute when Khuluman Ndamane met Modiba’s free-kick inside the box, but the defender fired over from close range.



Santos would have the final say late in the game. The Portuguese midfielder restored Sundowns’ lead in the 80th minute with a superb diving header into the bottom corner following an inviting cross from debutant Thabang Matuludi.



Matuludi was handed his first start following the move from Polokwane City, and he made an immediate impact by providing the assist for the winning goal. Sundowns held on to claim a memorable victory and book their place in the play-off round.



The Brazilians will face the winner of the tie between Mexican side Toluca and the eventual 2026 Copa Libertadores champions.

The Copa Libertadores semi-finals will see Estudiantes take on Flamengo, while Fluminense face Palmeiras, with the final scheduled for the end of November.



The winner of the play-off will go on to face European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the annual competition that features six continental champions.